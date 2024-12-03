History Unveiled

Back to Top
Murder. Suicide. A multi-million-dollar fraud and a cataclysmic war that changed everything.
Secrets hidden in the history of our region; revealed and more.
Black Thursday unravels the high-stakes financial crime: where power, deception, and ambition collide. A tale of corporate betrayal that changed the face of a country's financial landscape forever.
Behind the walls of a mysterious palace-like mansion called Karikal Mahal lie secrets and legacies unbeknownst to many. From the rags-to-riches story of the Cattle King who designed and built the mansion to the Malayan Magic Circle, a brotherhood of men bound together by their passion for theatrical magic and lastly, a group of World War Two internees who were imprisoned on the mansion grounds for sixteen days – each of the three episodes will uncover the captivating history of Karikal Mahal and its inhabitants as it changed hands over the decades.
2024 marks a century since the opening of the Causeway, the iconic bridge that seamlessly connects Singapore and Malaysia, shaping the lives and histories of both countries. These are the untold stories of characters from different periods – from the early 1920s with Hedwig Anuar as her family fled Johor during World War II, to the men who witnessed the British blowing up the Causeway and its eventual reconstruction. How the change in the passport was a turning point, and more recently, the COVID-19 border shutdown that saw an enterprising man deliver 64,000kg of breastmilk across the Causeway for more than 500 working mothers in Singapore.