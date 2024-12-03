History Unveiled

2024 marks a century since the opening of the Causeway, the iconic bridge that seamlessly connects Singapore and Malaysia, shaping the lives and histories of both countries. These are the untold stories of characters from different periods – from the early 1920s with Hedwig Anuar as her family fled Johor during World War II, to the men who witnessed the British blowing up the Causeway and its eventual reconstruction. How the change in the passport was a turning point, and more recently, the COVID-19 border shutdown that saw an enterprising man deliver 64,000kg of breastmilk across the Causeway for more than 500 working mothers in Singapore.