Finding my father’s killer

Visual journalist Ridhwan Siregar has been left in the dark for more than 20 years over how his journalist-father, Ersa, was killed during the Aceh conflict. He’s now setting out to finally get answers - and closure.

Ersa Siregar was a journalist. The Jakarta-based reporter was in Aceh on Jun 29, 2003, covering the conflict in the region between the government and the Free Aceh Movement group, known locally as GAM, who wanted to break away from Indonesia. While there, Ersa, along with four others, were taken hostage by GAM during an ambush. Months later, he was killed while in captivity - the only one out of the hostages. There were gunshot wounds found in his neck and chest. Ersa had then recently turned 52. He’s also my father.

My name is Ridhwan Siregar, a 41-year-old visual journalist based in Jakarta.

I was 19 and a student when my father was killed. There were many questions that my family and I had when we got the news. How did he die? Who shot him?

These were questions we buried in our hearts as we tried to move on with life while the conflict in Aceh was still ongoing.

The signing of a peace treaty in August 2005 brought stability back to the region. Now, more than 20 years later, it was time for me to find my peace and seek the answers to my questions.

With my CNA colleague Kiki Siregar (unrelated to me though we share the same surname), we set out to get the closure my family yearns for.

Ersa Siregar Fery Santoro Bambang Darmono Dicky Martiaz Munir Noer “Y” Tengku Kafrawi Bambang Darmono Fery Santoro Ersa Siregar Dicky Martiaz “Y” Tengku Kafrawi Munir Noer Bambang Darmono “Y” Fery Santoro Ersa Siregar Dicky Martiaz Munir Noer Tengku Kafrawi Bambang Darmono “Y” Fery Santoro Ersa Siregar Munir Noer Dicky Martiaz Tengku Kafrawi Based on what we knew and with some investigation, we found that in the six months that my father was held hostage by GAM, several people played key roles. These included his colleagues such as Fery Santoro, who was his cameraman and fellow hostage. Another compatriot, Munir Noer, tried for months to lobby for their release. To piece together the disparate pieces comprising anecdotes and recollections of events that took place two decades ago, we travelled around the country and spoke to these individuals. Fery Santoro, cameraman and colleague Fery was 35 when he was taken hostage with my father after the car they were in was ambushed by GAM forces on Jun 29. For months they were hostages until they were shot at - wrongly - by the Indonesian military during its attack on a GAM camp on Dec 29, 2003. He managed to escape the shooting, but my father did not. We met him in a park in Central Jakarta to hear what went down that fateful day. Fery recounted how GAM had taken them to a “swampy place” and the house they were in was on stilts. That morning, all but one of the GAM members had left to search for another hiding place as they believed the Indonesian military knew their whereabouts. / Around noon, after listening to the radio, those left behind suddenly heard shooting in their vicinity. “Dum. Dum. Dum. Dum. Dum. It was loud. I dived to the ground, each of us trying to save ourselves…” “I [didn’t] know where everyone was. I [didn’t] know where I was because I was just crawling. I wanted to go back … I remembered your (Ridhwan's) late father because I was afraid something had happened to him." But then Fery heard a voice in his head that said, "No, don't." “So, I decided against it.” It was only two days later that he found out my dad was killed. Besides Fery, I reached out to another of my dad’s colleagues who might shed light on the shooting. Dicky Martiaz, producer and colleague Dicky Martiaz, 60, my father’s colleague in Jakarta, told me years ago that he had spoken with a person claiming to be the shooter. But at that time, I didn’t manage to ask about the details as we were told to move on with our lives. Decades on, I reached out to him and we met at a cafe in South Jakarta. Despite the years, he hadn’t changed much, and was still friendly and welcoming. Dicky said when the newsroom learned that my father had been killed, he was assigned to produce a breaking news story about it. But suddenly the studio’s phone rang. A man called to apologise for my father’s death, claiming it was an accident. Dicky asked for his full name, but the caller only said “Ucok”, which is a common nickname for people of Batak origin like myself. According to Dicky, “Ucok” said they received orders to intercept a GAM group that was going to pass through that point at a certain time. So, they followed the order, and the group was there. But he didn't know who the group was. He didn't know, so they were killed as ordered. Dicky Martiaz, producer and colleague Munir Noer, Aceh-based colleague Munir Noer was the colleague who helped my father find his rental house in Aceh for the assignment. He was also the one who found out that my father had been kidnapped. Munir then tried for months to lobby GAM for his release. He was the only person outside the military who saw my father’s body in a morgue in Aceh, before he was brought to Jakarta for burial on Dec 30, 2003. Together with Kiki, I travelled to Aceh to find out what he could recall of the time. He told us that some time after my dad’s death, he was covering some floods in Aceh when he was approached by a Marine. Munir said the person, whom he knew only by his last name, apologised for my father’s death and said his team accidentally shot him. He saw me and immediately ran towards me. ‘Brother Munir, sorry, sorry, I would like to apologise. Apologies, it was not deliberate, we didn’t know it was Mr Ersa. Munir Noer, Aceh-based colleague Tengku Kafrawi, GAM member Awi - whose real name is Tengku Kafrawi - was the one who stopped my father’s car when it passed him by back in 2003. At the time, he was suspicious about why two male journalists were in a car with two women. The two women were the daughters of my father’s landlord. They also happened to be the wives of Indonesian soldiers. That was reason enough for him to hold them hostage. Awi then brought the hostages to a hiding place at the top of a hill in a remote village in Peurelak. Curious about how he spent his days as a hostage, I asked Awi if my dad spoke about his family. He did. He said Iwan (Ridhwan) was in college. Tengku Kafrawi, GAM member My heart warmed at that. Unfortunately, Awi didn’t have much else to share. He was only with the hostages for two days before handing them over to another GAM member. His part of the puzzle ended here. It was time to go back to the drawing board and try a different tack. Bambang Darmono, military commander of Aceh Retired Lieutenant General Bambang Darmono was the commander of the Indonesian military in Aceh until early December 2003, when my father was held hostage. “Why didn’t the military try harder to free my father while in captivity?” That was one of the main questions that loomed large in my mind as Kiki and I tried to get in touch with him. Tracking him down proved to be challenging, and it was only after a week of calls and messages that he got back to us. When he did, it was to add another piece to the puzzle albeit a somewhat cryptic one: He disclosed details of the shooter. “If not mistaken, it was the marine corps.” Bambang Darmono, military commander of Aceh He didn’t want to elaborate on this admission though, as he was not in charge at the point when the shooting happened. After weeks of seemingly futile searching and interviews, getting a definitive answer to my father’s death appeared increasingly doubtful. I wrestled with the thought of never knowing, and that weighed heavily on my thoughts when a door opened - finally. / Kiki (left) and I (right) sat together for hours, calling people for interviews. Heading back into our investigations and interviews, there was one final lead: the Marine who apologised to Munir for the shooting. Unsure if we were on the right track, Kiki and I still tried to get in touch with someone who shared the same surname. It felt like we were in the last-chance saloon at this point. Every non-answer deepened our dread. Thankfully, after about a month of trying, we discovered that we did have the right person. Success! I had so many questions that I wanted to ask him in person, at the very least to confirm what he said. But after he agreed to meet with us, he then disappeared. “Y”, active military official The official - we shall call him “Y” after he declined to be named - admitted it was his team that shot my father all those years ago. For months, we tried to message and call him - to no avail. Frustration set in, as initial hopes gave way to resignation. When it seemed like we had hit a dead end with Y, he turned up once more. Better yet, he agreed to an interview - on the condition that he not be named and filmed.

What happened on Dec 29, 2003

Y told us that he and three other colleagues had spotted a GAM camp on Dec 29, 2003.

They could see a group of people in the camp, but couldn’t see their faces clearly.

Believing they were GAM members, his team fired at them. Shots were returned, Y claimed, and the whole thing lasted about five to 10 minutes.

/

When the dust settled, Y approached the GAM camp and that’s when he saw my father lying on the ground.

He claimed he could not recognise him at first, until he found his press ID card nearby - Ersa Siregar.

/

My journalist instincts kicked in: Was he really telling the truth?

But given the circumstances, I cannot fully verify his version of events as only he and his team would know what happened that day, and he was the only person from the team whom we could track down.

~ ~ ~ ~ • ~ ~ ~ ~

About 23 years ago, Aceh was in turmoil and the military was tasked to combat GAM - whatever the risk.

My father was a victim of circumstance - a stark reminder of how innocent people suffer in times of conflict.

For so many years, I had been troubled by what happened to him and plagued by the unknown.

Today, I feel content that through this challenging journey, I’ve found the answers to long-held questions and, importantly, closure.

One thing I now know for sure: I am proud to be the son of Ersa Siregar - a tough journalist who died doing the job he loved.