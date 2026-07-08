Can you get enough protein from hawker food?

Protein is the macronutrient currently having its day in the sun.

The United States in January this year unveiled new dietary guidelines urging its people to eat more protein and cut back on highly processed foods with added sugars and excess sodium. And this is not just for athletes and gym bros looking to bulk up.

According to its Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2025-2030), this means prioritising high-quality, nutrient-dense protein foods “as part of a healthy dietary pattern”. It also recommended having 1.2-1.6g of protein per kilogramme of one’s body weight daily.

Singapore, too, has recommended that for the average adult here aged between 18 and 49, their daily protein intake should be approximately 0.8g/kg. This goes up to about 1.2g/kg for those 50 and above.