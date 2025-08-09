NDP 2025: The parade that stretched from the Padang to Marina Bay
Singapore glowed on its 60th birthday with a parade that extended well across the Padang and Marina Bay. From the Red Lions and flypasts, to fireworks and standout performances, here are the highlights.
On Aug 9, 2025, the heart of Singapore’s civic district turned into a sea of red, white and umbrellas as spectators turned out in force to celebrate the country's 60th birthday.
As people packed the Padang, a brief drizzle fell on them - but this year, the weather held, and the clouds gave way to a rainbow over Marina Bay.
For delivery driver Muhd Sidiq and his family, attending the parade has been a yearly tradition for the past five years. His 74-year-old mother, Noriah Senin, said she was especially proud to celebrate SG60 and quipped that she felt like a VIP in the wheelchair access zone.
First-time NDP-goers Zeyi Chiang and Sabrina Seah were thrilled to win the ballot for tickets, with Ms Seah calling it “like winning Toto.” The couple came early to get good seats, and avoided watching rehearsal teasers so “everything will be new.”
As the crowd settled in, the four emcees - Joakim Gomez, Siti Khalijah, Sonia Chew and Ebi Shankara - made their entrance in eye-catching fashion.
The Padang Wave rippled around the venue, as the audience rose to their feet and clapped their “thunder sticks”.
All eyes turned to the skies as naval divers descended from 6,000 feet above Marina Bay, demonstrating a free fall jump used in actual operations.
They were followed by the perennial crowd favourite Red Lions jumping out of a C-130 Hercules at 10,000 feet over the Padang.
The Red Lions made their entry at the Padang, each making a perfect touchdown to cheers and applause from the crowd.
This year’s parade featured 40 marching contingents - the largest number since 1990, with 18 civilian contingents marching alongside military and Home Team forces.
For the first time, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was included in the guard of honour.
This year’s parade saw a number of new faces among Singapore’s Cabinet and Members of Parliament in the wake of the General Election in May.
Special guests at this year's NDP: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail, and Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Zahid Hamidi.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived at the parade, his second NDP since taking office last year.
With President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s arrival, the Padang was ready for the national anthem and state flag flypast.
As President Tharman inspected the parade, the 21-gun salute echoed around Marina Bay.
Six F-15SG fighters roared over the Padang in the first of the aerial displays commemorating SG60.
They were followed by four F-16 fighters flying in a diamond formation to mark Singapore’s diamond jubilee.
As the parade segment came to a close, the contingents took their leave, with some marching through the crowd and exiting through the stands.
The mobile column made its big return to the NDP, in its first appearance at the Padang since the 2019 bicentennial celebrations.
This time, it was expanded into a combined air, land and sea display with aerial flypasts over the Padang and a maritime display at Marina Bay.
A particularly poignant moment was when Singapore honoured veterans who served over the years in the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team.
Among them is Singapore’s oldest veteran, 95-year-old SSG (Ret) Booi Seow Kiat, who sailed on the RSS Panglima, the Navy’s very first ship.
As night fell, a full moon - known as the Sturgeon Moon - rose over Marina Bay. Meanwhile, the Padang was transformed into a dazzling spectacle with vibrant colours washing over the crowd.
Kit Chan and Charlie Lim kicked off the show segment with this year’s NDP theme song, Here We Are, celebrating the Singapore spirit and unity of its people.
They were followed by a powerful performance of the national anthem, Majulah Singapura - spoken, not sung - by Ramli Sarip. He was joined by fellow performers Tosh Zhang, Shye and Pallavi.
Eight floats - four at the Padang and four at Marina Bay - designed by artists with disabilities took centre stage in the next act. It also featured Linying performing her song, I Will Walk With You.
Act three featured Dick Lee, who made his entry in a helium-filled balloon, singing We Will Get There.
The crowd was also treated to a unique cross-venue performance of Not Alone, last year’s NDP song. Benjamin Kheng serenaded the audience from a vessel on Marina Bay …
… while his duet partner, Rahimah Rahim, held the stage over at the Padang.
As the show edged to its finale, the focus moved from looking back to gazing ahead. Spectators held up placards where they had written their hopes and dreams for their home country.
The atmosphere reached a crescendo when Kit Chan performed her hit NDP theme song, Home.
The audience also joined in for other National Day favourites like Stand Up For Singapore and Where I Belong.
In the Padang and across the bay, tens of thousands rose once more to say the pledge and sing the national anthem in unison.
Fireworks closed out the show, lighting up the skyline and every face in the Padang and across Marina Bay in a grand finale fitting of the milestone celebration that is SG60.