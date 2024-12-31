Dying right on the border with the US

In the Mexican border town of Tijuana, for example, the US border wall extends into the Pacific Ocean.

It is a short distance, but conditions are treacherous. Migrants have died trying to swim to the US, whether in Tijuana or elsewhere such as the Rio Grande, a river that flows along a good part of the border between the two countries.

The Spanish words “migrantes fallecidos”, meaning “deceased migrants”, are scrawled onto a portion of the US-Mexico border wall.

If migrants do not pay the Mexican cartels controlling the border crossings and strike out on their own instead, they could run into wild animals or get lost in the American desert, without food or water.

One Chinese couple with a toddler whom CNA had first met in Mexico wandered for about seven hours near the border wall before they used WeChat to call our correspondent Wei Du. She, in turn, had to alert the border police to rescue them.

Even migrants brought by Mexican smugglers to entry points patrolled by the US Border Police on the other side — for example in Jacumba, California — may have to spend up to five days in the desert cold.

With the sheer number of illegal migrants on the US southern border, many of them must camp out before they are taken into custody.

Families are processed first, while the rest may have little to no food while waiting except the supplies that American volunteers provide amid the border crisis their country is facing. These supplies are often not enough.

Migrants are given colour coded wristbands to mark which day they arrived at the US-Mexico border. A Chinese couple presents their passports before a US border patrol official.

When it is finally their turn, they are searched, photographed and herded into groups.

There are rules on the clothing they can wear — only a single layer is allowed and no jackets, for example — before they are handcuffed and bussed out.

Awaiting them are detention centres where 30 to 40 people may be squeezed into overcrowded cells at any one time. It’s only after their release are they left to make the most of the brave new world they had risked so much to reach.

While the journey into their new lives is just starting, for these migrants who have got so far, they are done “walking the line”.