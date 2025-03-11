GE2025: All the changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries

Singapore will have five new Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and six new Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) in the 2025 General Election, part of sweeping changes laid out in the electoral boundaries report on Tuesday (Mar 11).
NEW CONSTITUENCIES
Punggol GRC
Pasir Ris-Changi GRC
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC
West Coast-Jurong West GRC
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC
Jurong Central SMC
Jalan Kayu SMC
Queenstown SMC
Bukit Gombak SMC
Sembawang West SMC
Tampines Changkat SMC
BOUNDARIES CHANGED
East Coast GRC
Tampines GRC
Aljunied GRC
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC
Ang Mo Kio GRC
Chua Chu Kang GRC
Tanjong Pagar GRC
Kebun Baru SMC
Potong Pasir SMC
Mountbatten SMC
Radin Mas SMC
Yio Chu Kang SMC
NO CHANGE
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC
Jalan Besar GRC
Sengkang GRC
Marsiling Yew-Tee GRC
Nee Soon GRC
Bukit Panjang SMC
Hougang SMC
Marymount SMC
Pioneer SMC
REMOVED
Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC
Jurong GRC
Marine Parade GRC
West Coast GRC
Hong Kah North SMC
Yuhua SMC
Bukit Batok SMC
MacPherson SMC
Punggol West SMC