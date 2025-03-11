Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Interactives

GE2025: All the changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Interactives

GE2025: All the changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries

GE2025: All the changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries

Sweeping changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries ahead of GE2025, with 5 new GRCs and 6 new SMCs created. (Map: CNA/Clara Ho)

Lim Ling Li
Clara Ho
Clara Ho & Lim Ling Li
11 Mar 2025 06:54PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2025 07:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore will have five new Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and six new Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) in the 2025 General Election, part of sweeping changes laid out in the electoral boundaries report on Tuesday (Mar 11). 

Click to explore the changes:

NEW CONSTITUENCIES

Punggol GRC
Pasir Ris-Changi GRC
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC
West Coast-Jurong West GRC
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC
Jurong Central SMC
Jalan Kayu SMC
Queenstown SMC
Bukit Gombak SMC
Sembawang West SMC
Tampines Changkat SMC

BOUNDARIES CHANGED

East Coast GRC
Tampines GRC
Aljunied GRC
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC
Ang Mo Kio GRC
Chua Chu Kang GRC
Tanjong Pagar GRC
Kebun Baru SMC
Potong Pasir SMC
Mountbatten SMC
Radin Mas SMC
Yio Chu Kang SMC

NO CHANGE

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC
Jalan Besar GRC
Sengkang GRC
Marsiling Yew-Tee GRC
Nee Soon GRC
Bukit Panjang SMC
Hougang SMC
Marymount SMC
Pioneer SMC

REMOVED 

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC
Jurong GRC
Marine Parade GRC
West Coast GRC
Hong Kah North SMC
Yuhua SMC
Bukit Batok SMC
MacPherson SMC
Punggol West SMC

Check what constituency you are in at the Elections Department website

Source: CNA

Related Topics

GE2025

Also worth reading

Content is loading...