Cycle Around Japan - Aichi: Heartland of Japan’s Craft Traditions

A 260-kilometre spring cycling journey through Aichi uncovers centuries of craftsmanship, warm coastal hospitality and timeless countryside traditions.

Japan’s central plains have long been called the heart of the nation. Here, craftsmanship is a way of life, rooted in the same patience and precision that built castles and forged samurai swords. In this spring chapter of the Cycle Around Japan series, Colorado-born cyclist Michael Rice sets off from Nagoya to explore Aichi Prefecture, riding through its coasts, islands and mountain passes to discover what monozukuri, the spirit of making things with care, means today.

Nagoya, midway between Tokyo and Osaka, is home to 2.3 million people and marks the start of Michael’s three-day, 260-kilometre ride. Standing beneath the green-roofed Nagoya Castle, he says, “When I first did a trip around Japan, I went castle to castle to castle, because I love the Japanese castles.” After almost three decades in Japan, his lifetime distance cycled would circle the Earth seven times.

From the busy city streets he heads south down the Chita Peninsula, pedalling along a long straight industrial road once used to transport materials to factories. “This is what they use for the race course for the Iron Man,” he says. “They do a 90-kilometre time trial on this road right here. So this is a famous road for cyclists.” On weekends, the usually congested highway empties and he calls it “paradise for cyclists, long and straight, free of traffic lights.”

Leaving the coastal industrial zone, he rides towards Tokoname, forty kilometres from Nagoya. The town’s chimney towers signal its identity; for more than nine centuries Tokoname has been one of Japan’s leading pottery centres. Kilns climb the hillsides and more than 200 workshops line the streets. “Oh! Look at all the earthenware here,” Michael says, admiring rows of teapots and jars of every size. Outside shops sit ceramic cats raising a paw to beckon customers. “Yeah, they have all of the cats here that are supposed to bring customers,” he laughs.

Inside a museum he learns about kyusu, small side-handled teapots designed for green tea. They became popular 200 years ago and Tokoname remains their best-known producer. Michael is introduced to master potter Yohei Konishi, whose family has made kyusu for three generations. The 77-year-old greets him at his workshop and serves tea in one of his own pots. “I always serve tea using a pot I’ve made myself,” Konishi says. “It’s a great joy to see people enjoying it.”

Michael sips carefully. “This tea is so good. And this cup, it’s different. Drinking from a cup like this, it just feels different, and the tea tastes different.” Konishi explains that the secret lies in the local red clay, rich in iron. When fired, it becomes iron oxide, which absorbs the bitterness of tea and creates a mellower flavour.

At his wheel, Konishi shapes the soft clay with practised ease. “It’s as if I’m making friends with the clay,” he says. “If you irritate it, you won’t be able to make a good pot. You must calmly pour your spirit, your heart, into the clay.” He keeps his fingernails slightly long to inscribe fine lines and holds his breath to cut a single smooth groove around each teapot. “I have to hold my breath to get a clean line.”

Every vessel is slightly different, an individuality Konishi treasures. “After I sell them, it’s up to their owners how to treat my teapots. These teapots have a kind of life. The fragility of the clay teaches you to respect and treasure the life of the pot.” Michael tries throwing a cup himself and Konishi chuckles, “Don’t try too hard. Ease it up slowly.” When they finish, the master nods approvingly. “Not bad at all.”

From Tokoname, Michael rides to the tip of the peninsula at Morozaki Port and takes a ferry across Mikawa Bay to Shinojima Island. “Beautiful coastline road,” he says, coasting along the sea. The ten-minute crossing brings him to a fishing community of about 1,600 people. Here, the catch is not just food but faith.

At his seaside guesthouse, fisherman Akira Amano prepares a dinner of freshly caught sea bream, a fish associated with celebrations. “Our island’s fishermen believe their sea bream beats all others,” Amano says proudly. The fish has been offered to the Ise Grand Shrine for more than a thousand years, earning Shinojima the nickname “the island of the gods’ fish”. Amano shows Michael a flag printed with sacred characters. “They sail under the flag of Ise Shrine,” he explains. “This flag signified a messenger of the gods. Even the shogun would get off his horse and bow.” Three times a year, island boats still carry offerings of sea bream to the shrine.

Over grilled fish that glistens in the light, Amano reflects, “Fish we catch ourselves, served to the highest of Japan’s Shinto gods, it’s a huge source of pride for us.” Michael agrees, “So on this island, sea bream is more than just a fish. It has great religious significance.” Amano smiles, “Yes. It’s our most important fish.”

Day Two takes Michael north along the Atsumi Peninsula, one of Japan’s key farming regions. The air smells of na-no-hana, yellow rape blossoms swaying in the wind. “Look at all these yellow flowers,” he says. “They’re tall too.” The bright fields, grown for vegetable oil, attract visitors each spring. Soon he’s riding past rows of cabbages. Meeting Atsuko and Hidetoshi Yamamoto, who have farmed here for thirty years, he stops to help harvest. They invite him to taste one straight from the field. “Can you eat them just like this?” he asks. “Go ahead, take a bite,” says Hidetoshi. Michael laughs, “What, just bite into it? It’s sweet! Yeah, you can just eat it like an apple.”

In Toyohashi City, at the base of the peninsula, he follows a rich, salty aroma to Masako Kunimatsu’s workshop, where she makes hamanatto, fermented soybeans seasoned like miso. Stirring trays of beans, she explains, “For the first three or four days we turn the beans every four or five hours. It’s the same as nursing a new baby. That kind of loving attention makes sure the koji mould is well distributed.” Michael joins the drying work, gently separating the beans by hand. “They’re really soft,” he says, while a worker tells him, “Talk to the beans as you work. Tell them to become more delicious.” Over a bowl of ochazuke, rice with green tea and hamanatto, he declares, “The balance is perfect. The rice, and then the saltiness, the sweetness of the bean, with the tea, really goes well with this.”

His final day climbs into Aichi’s eastern mountains. “The Sugi forest, Japanese cedar. Smells so good here,” he says, as clear rivers sparkle beside the road. After steep ascents and narrow tunnels, he reaches Kaore, a mountain village filled with 1,500 plum trees in bloom. “Wow, the middle of the forest, all plum trees, everywhere you look,” he says, breathing in their scent.

Standing beneath pink blossoms, he reflects on the journey. “I didn’t know there was this much nature. When you go down the right roads, it is an incredible mountain destination, with the clear rivers and beautiful forests. It really surpassed all of my expectations.”

From potters who talk to clay to farmers who whisper to beans, everyone Michael meets works with devotion. “They do it with love in their hearts,” he says. In Aichi, he discovers that craftsmanship is not only in the hands but also in the care, humility and quiet pride of its people.