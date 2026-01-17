Cycle Around Japan - Shimanami: Life on the Islands

Cyclist Michael Rice pedals Wakayama’s sacred routes, tasting persimmons, plums and mountain stillness.

Japan’s Seto Inland Sea does a convincing impression of a river at first glance, calm and contained, with land rising in soft layers along the horizon. In Shimanami, those layers are real. The area is dense with islands, about 700 of them, and for generations daily life depends on boats and tides as much as on roads. This episode follows a four-day ride through this scatter of land, where modern bridges stitch the bigger islands together, and ferries do the quiet work of carrying people, bicycles and groceries across the gaps.

Bobby Judo is the kind of traveller who likes a destination best when he can roll into it at bicycle speed. Hailing from Florida in the US, he has lived in Japan for 12 years, pedalling in search of “interesting people” and “new foods”. In Onomichi, he climbs to a lookout that immediately tests his commitment. “A lot of stairs,” he mutters, before the view takes over: “Wow! What a beautiful view.” He has “wanted to go for a long time”, drawn by the Shimanami Kaido’s reputation among cyclists, and by the promise that the smaller islands move differently, where “everything’s a little bit slower, the people are friendlier”.

The Shimanami Kaido opened in 1999, running 70 kilometres as a chain of highways and bridges linking the larger islands. But Bobby’s first step into island life is still by water. At the port of Onomichi, he watches commuters and schoolchildren stream on and off ferries that can leave every five minutes at busy times. The crossing to Mukaishima is only 200 metres and takes four minutes, so short it feels like part of the road. Bobby looks at the traffic of cars, walkers and bikes and shrugs at the logic of it. “There are bridges around in between but a lot of people are coming off of the ferry. Cars, walking and bikes. I guess it’s faster to ride this back and forth,” he says, then sums up the crossing with satisfaction: “Really fast, really cheap, easy way to cross.”

Once the bridges begin, Shimanami turns into a cyclist’s corridor in the sky. “Ooh. Wow! Check out that giant bridge right up ahead,” Bobby says, approaching Innoshima Bridge, which stretches 1,270 metres. He finds the cycling entrance and appreciates the clear separation from traffic. “Here’s the bicycle route to cross the bridge. And this keeps cars from coming through. So, this is just for cyclists,” he says, before glancing over the edge and adding, “Woah, we’re up pretty high.”

Each crossing shifts the perspective. The bridges are infrastructure, but they also act like viewpoints, lifting riders above fishing boats and tiny ports, then dropping them back to sea level where the day’s work is carried out close to the water. The Ikuchi Bridge hangs from 85-metre towers, and Bobby cannot help revelling in the easy roll of the approach. “It’s great. I love this road,” he says, arriving on Ikuchijima, an island of about 9,000 people.

It is here, by a marina, that he hears engines and spots a fisherman working alone. “It’s like there’s one fisherman over there on his boat… Hello! Can I come down?” he calls. Toshihiro Kawahara, 76, pulls up octopuses from the sea to show him, the tentacles still searching for purchase. Bobby leans in with fascinated dread and narrates his own hesitation. “Woah,woah,woah! This looks like it would be slimy and weird to touch, and it’s super slimy and super weird to tou… Ahhh!Oh-oh! What should I do?” he asks. Kawahara’s answer is practical: “Careful of its bite. It can draw blood.” The programme explains that these octopuses are prized for firm flesh built by strong tides, and that Kawahara still lays and hauls in his 80 pots by himself.

Kawahara’s stamina comes with a sense of humour about ageing and effort. He tells Bobby he plays tennis “to keep my mind alert”, and says the sport and octopus fishing share the same truth: you keep going for long periods, and sometimes you pull up a pot and find nothing. Before Bobby leaves, Kawahara presses generosity into his hands. “Go on, take any octopus you like,” he says. Bobby accepts, half amused, half honoured: “That’s very kind. I’ll have this one.”

That gift becomes Bobby’s dinner at an old ryokan. He arrives with the urgency of someone carrying a prize that might not keep. “Here we go. This is us. Ah, made it!” he says at the door, then explains himself. “I was just given this. Can you do anything with it?” The hostess does not hesitate. “I certainly can… I’ll have it cooked it for your dinner,” she replies, and Bobby’s relief is immediate: “That will be great!” Usually octopus is boiled before sale, but on an island like this, it can be eaten raw, and Bobby bites into it with the reverence of someone who knows when he has been lucky. “Perfectly sweet. You don’t know how delicious octopus is until you have it prepared just fresh like this,” he says. When the meal ends with octopus rice, he keeps it simple: “Fantastic.”

Morning light changes the sea again. Bobby rides down to a harbour and takes it in. “Absolutely gorgeous view of the inland sea,” he says, as ferries fan out to nearby islands. Days two and three shift away from the big bridges and into smaller communities reached by boat, where island life is more intimate and the rhythms feel older.

On slopes above the water, citrus orchards spread like a patchwork quilt. A fourth-generation mikan grower, Takashi Okame, has been farming for 46 years and tends 400 trees across seven orchards on different islands. Asked about his produce, Okame answers with a professional’s understatement: “Well, I’m a pro…” Bobby tastes a mikan and is openly delighted. “Wow, ah, it’s really good. Really sweet. It’s like biting into orange juice,” he says. Okame tells him he talks to his trees while he prunes them, and his ambition is as bright as the fruit. “My goal is to produce the best in Japan. Maybe the best in the world? Although I might die first,” he says, laughing at his own audacity.

In the port town of Mitarai, where more than 100 traditional buildings remain well preserved, Bobby steps into a café housed in an old merchant building and finds another kind of craft. Owner Akira Inoue, who moved here eight years ago, describes the town’s slow reveal. “This is a very small town, but the more I got to know it, the more I realised how much history it has,” he says. Bobby’s dessert arrives with citrus on the palate, and he approves instantly. “That’s great! It’s really, really good.”

The ride narrows further when Bobby reaches Uoshima, a tiny island just 6.5 kilometres around with a population of 150. The roads are quiet enough to make him wonder if he has missed the village entirely. “Nobody out and around,” he says, before he stumbles upon people waiting for a fishing boat. Kazuyoshi Nakamura shows him debera strung up to dry, a sight that makes Bobby laugh out loud. “Giant fish necklace. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he says. Nakamura explains the seasonality with pride. “This is a sight you only see in this season… We only get to eat debera at this time of year.” Then, just as Kawahara does with the octopus, Nakamura insists Bobby leave with more than he can reasonably carry. “Here, take this with you,” he says, and when Bobby protests, Nakamura reassures him: “Sure. You don’t have to finish them all today. They’ll stay good for ages.”

Local women help Bobby grill the fish, turning the kitchen into a warm, smoky classroom. He bites in and describes the texture for anyone who has never eaten dried fish this way. “It’s tough, it’s like jerky. It’s dried but the flavour is really rich,” he says, pleased by the chew and the depth.

Uoshima’s only school is as small as the island itself. It has seven students aged eight to 15, and everyone eats lunch together in one classroom. Bobby asks if the children get along and receives an emphatic answer: “Yeah, 100%!” Fourteen-year-old Rimi Saiki explains why the friendships feel seamless. “Everyone is friends, although we’re all different ages,” she says, and when Bobby asks why there is no age gap, she answers, “I guess because we’ve always been together.” As they walk him back to the harbour, their dreams reveal what island life limits and what it strengthens. One girl wants to “ride a train by myself” and has only been on one “maybe five times?” Rimi says, “I want to be a nursery school teacher,” and adds, “If possible, I want to find a job on Uoshima.” When Bobby asks if they want to spend their lives here, they say yes, and one child explains it plainly: “It just feels right living here.”

On the last day, Bobby heads towards Imabari and the final crossing. “We have great weather, it’s nice and warm. This is the day that we’re gonna get to cross the big final bridge,” he says, sounding like someone trying not to rush the ending. The Kurushima-Kaikyo Bridge stretches four kilometres, and as he climbs towards it his awe comes back in bursts. “Oh, man. That’s great… This massive towering bridge. Oh! Look at that!” he says, before reminding himself to savour the moment: “A good chance to take your time, enjoy the sight.”

At the end, Bobby takes a last look back over a skyline filled with islands and tries to capture what the ride gives him beyond views and good roads. “This was an amazing trip,” he says. “Great scenery everywhere we went. Really amazing views, good riding, and the people that we met and the things that we got to stop and see and do were so much fun.” Then he lands on what Shimanami does best, not with its engineering, but with its temperament. “I think there’s something about having that slow island life, and that easy relationship between people,” he says, explaining that the warmth built in these communities is something they are “willing to share it with people who come in from the outside”.