Gaia Series 113: Bio Flame 20th Year Counterattack

Driven by a cancelled corporate project, one researcher sets out to revive Japan’s biofuel dream with sugarcane.

As the world contends with intensifying weather extremes, a Japanese researcher is working to turn a tropical crop into a local energy solution. On Tanegashima Island, Professor Satoshi Ohara of the University of Tokyo is reviving a long-abandoned idea: producing domestic bioethanol from sugarcane.

Fields across the island now grow Harunoogi, a newly developed sugarcane strain that is resistant to typhoons and yields up to 50 per cent more than conventional varieties. Its sugar content can reach 22 per cent. “We can now create a new kind of energy,” says Ohara. “Sugarcane holds a path humanity has never taken.”

Ohara is not new to this path. Two decades ago, he led a similar initiative while working as a researcher at Asahi Beer. He persuaded the company to build an experimental ethanol factory on Okinawa’s Ie Island. “Since we are a liquor company, I wanted to contribute to society using alcohol technology,” he recalls.

Archival footage shows him celebrating a key milestone: “It’s 99.5!” he says, referring to the ethanol purity level. That single drop of fuel was proof, he believed, that Japan could one day produce its own clean energy.

But in 2016, just three days after winning the Best Paper Award from the International Sugarcane Society, Asahi cancelled the project. The company had shifted its attention back to its core beer business. “I was just so disappointed,” Ohara says. “I felt like giving up and lost all motivation.”

He left Asahi in 2019 and joined the University of Tokyo. “Where others can’t or have given up, I want to take on those challenges,” he says. “I’m stubborn by nature, so I don’t give up easily.”

This time, he started again with the backing of 20 industry partners — including sugar producers, engine and boiler manufacturers, and Japan’s space agency, JAXA. The shared focus is to turn sugarcane into bioethanol, produced and used locally.

One of his earliest collaborators is Shinko Sugar Industry, the only sugar factory on Tanegashima. The factory had bought and preserved equipment from the Asahi project, including a fermentation unit. “Since it never reached commercialisation during my corporate days, I really want to see it through now,” Ohara says.

The process is simple in concept: sugar is extracted from sugarcane to make crude sugar. The leftover molasses, typically treated as waste, still contains sugar and can be fermented to make ethanol. “It’s best if it can be utilised here on the island,” Ohara explains. “There’d be no need to ship it out. The profits would circulate within the island.”

In trials using existing equipment, Ohara and the factory team managed to produce up to 120 litres of ethanol per day. Yet commercialisation remained uncertain. “We have fundamental concerns, so nothing’s decided yet,” says Shinko’s president. “Without a clear purpose, we can’t risk building anything.”

Then, a logistical problem shifted the conversation. When a molasses collection ship broke down, factory tanks filled up and operations were halted for 18 days. “We had no choice but to stop,” a manager said. “That’s why we now realise we must handle it locally on the island.”

With renewed urgency, the company began re-evaluating the ethanol option. “To be honest, we’d also like to make some profit from it,” a representative admitted. “If things go well, we’ll eventually build a large plant right here.”

Meanwhile, Ohara explored other possibilities for sugarcane’s byproducts. Bagasse, the fibrous residue left after extracting sugar, already powers the sugar factory’s boilers and generators, saving approximately 800 million yen (S$7.4 million) in annual fuel costs. Yet about 20 per cent of the bagasse remains unused.

In a factory in Kanazawa, Ohara oversaw tests to turn this leftover material into finely powdered charcoal, which could be mixed with heavy oil and used as biofuel. “It expands how sugarcane can be used,” he says.

That same fuel mixture was trialled in a backup diesel generator at JAXA’s Okinawa Communications Centre. A previous attempt in Oita had failed due to nozzle clogging, but this time, the generator ran successfully. The team checked the nozzle afterward — no clogs. “We’ll continue experiments using charcoal from Tanegashima,” Ohara says.

The project’s reach is now international. The Philippine government signed a research partnership with the University of Tokyo to study Harunoogi and evaluate its application in their own ethanol production. “We are honoured to work together,” said the head of the country’s Sugar Regulatory Administration during a visit to Japan.

Still, the project is in its testing phase. At the Tanegashima Space Centre, JAXA remains interested in reducing its carbon emissions. Its power plant, which currently uses around 6,000 kilolitres of heavy oil annually, is not yet running on biofuel — but it is exploring the possibility in collaboration with Ohara’s team. “Switching to another fuel would make a huge difference if possible,” says a JAXA official.

For Ohara, the path remains long. But with Harunoogi thriving in the fields, and support growing from both local industries and international partners, his once-cancelled vision is gaining ground. “What I want to do,” he says, “is something good. Something for the environment.”

And this time, he is not alone.