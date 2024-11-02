Gaia Series 63: Win in Paris! And to Los Angeles - Hinomaru Maker Has a Secret

This week’s episode showcases how Japanese sports brands like Mizuno and ASICS help athletes reach their full potential at the Paris Olympics through cutting-edge technology and innovation.

In this week’s episode, viewers are taken on a unique journey that showcases not only Japan’s thrilling performances garnering its highest gold medal tally at the Paris Olympics but also the relentless dedication of Japan’s leading sports goods manufacturers. The focus is on how these companies, including Mizuno and ASICS, support top athletes in their quest for victory by pushing the boundaries of innovation in sports technology. From the development of custom swimwear to high-performance marathon shoes, the program highlights how Japanese craftsmanship plays a pivotal role in the success of the games.

At the centre of this story is Rikako Ikee, Japan’s celebrated swimmer, whose journey is closely intertwined with the efforts of Mizuno. The scene opens with Ikee at a promotional photoshoot, where her long-time collaborator, Mizuno developer Kenji Otake, is present. Otake has been working with Ikee since 2019, crafting custom swimwear tailored to her unique needs. Mizuno has provided her with swimwear since 2015, playing a crucial role in her recovery and comeback after her battle with leukaemia. “I want to fully support our athletes, so they can give 100 per cent and swim without regrets,” Otake says.

In a significant moment, Ikee requests a last-minute change to her swimwear before the Paris Olympics, asking for a closed-back suit, which is favoured by many international athletes. The urgency is palpable as Mizuno rushes to meet her request, sending the new swimsuit to her in Italy, where she is training. The new design, featuring material that is 6 per cent lighter than the previous version, proves to be a game-changer. Ikee qualifies for the Paris Olympics, finishing just 0.01 seconds behind the leader in the qualifiers, securing her place in the competition.

The program captures the tense moments leading up to the competition. Despite the new suit’s advanced technology that helped her take second place in Rome a month before the Olympics , Ikee’s 100m butterfly semi-final race doesn’t go as planned. As she turns for the final leg, Otake watches nervously through binoculars, urging her on. She finishes in sixth place, missing the final, but her resolve remains intact. “I want to come back in four years and have my revenge,” Ikee declares, her eyes already set on the future. Mr Otani is similarly determined: “If she is aiming to get a medal in four years, we will set the same goal and work towards it with her,” he says.

Meanwhile, ASICS is on its own mission to reclaim its place at the top of the running world. Shuhei Takemura, head of development at ASICS, leads the charge in creating a new thick-soled running shoe, the Metaspeed Paris, aimed at countering the dominance of Nike’s similar designs. Takemura reflects on the challenges ASICS has faced in recent years: “There kept being more instances where our shoes were replaced with other brands. Speaking purely from an emotional perspective, it really made me think things were bad.”

Undeterred, ASICS collects data from athletes around the world to develop a new line of shoes tailored for the Paris Olympics. The Metaspeed Paris is the result of this effort, and its bright yellow design is meant to stand out on the global stage. ASICS even goes a step further, using artificial intelligence (AI) to develop race strategies for marathon runners, based on individual athlete data and course conditions. This approach is cutting-edge and highlights how sports technology has evolved beyond equipment into personalised performance analytics.

The culmination of ASICS’ efforts is seen during the men’s marathon. As runners approach the critical 30km-mark, Ethiopian runner Tola, wearing ASICS, makes a decisive break from the pack. The steep incline, which Takemura had scouted earlier, proves to be a defining moment. Tola pushes ahead, his ASICS shoes providing the support needed to maintain form and energy. Takemura watches on, filled with a sense of pride and accomplishment. “The baton has been passed. It has begun. We share in this elation, this sense of accomplishment,” he says, reflecting on the years of development leading up to this point.

But the competition isn’t just on the track or in the pool. The Paris Olympics also serve as a battleground for sports goods manufacturers, eager to showcase their latest innovations. Mizuno and ASICS are not alone; Swiss brand On, for example, unveils a new shoe-making technique using resin, while Nike uses AI to design models specifically for Olympic athletes. This equipment even extends to showcasing innovative bedding, 16,000 of which were produced using AI by Japanese company Airweave, for the Athlete’s Village. The fierce competition among these brands mirrors the athletes’ own struggles for supremacy.

Behind every medal, there is a team of developers, engineers, and innovators working tirelessly to support their athletes. This week’s episode weaves together these stories, showing how technology, tradition, and determination combine to help athletes reach the pinnacle of their sport. The show’s narrative isn’t just about winning races or breaking records; it’s about the deep relationship between the athlete and the equipment that enables them to perform at their best.

As the episode concludes, audiences are left with a deeper understanding of the intricate work that goes on behind the scenes, work that is often invisible to the public. For sports companies like Mizuno and ASICS, the Paris Olympics are more than just an event — they are a platform to showcase years of innovation, to cement their place in the world of sports, and to inspire the next generation of athletes and developers alike.