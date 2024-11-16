Gaia Series 65: Gold Soars! Gold Rush in Reiwa - The land of Gold, Again

In this episode, we explore Japan's unique relationship with gold, from high-tech extraction to traditional craftsmanship.

In this fascinating episode showcasing Japan’s “Land of Gold,” viewers are taken into the depths of the country's relationship with this precious metal, a symbol of wealth, security, and national pride. This exploration reveals Japan’s multifaceted approach to gold extraction and preservation, ranging from traditional mining sites and the ocean floor to urban “mines” filled with discarded electronics. These stories show how gold remains economically relevant and culturally significant in Japan, embodying both ancient heritage and forward-looking resourcefulness.

The journey begins with a reflection on a recent shock to Japan's economy—"Reiwa Black Monday"—when the Nikkei Stock Exchange fell by 15 percent, its largest single-day drop in history. Against this backdrop, a Tokyo resident checks the fluctuating price of gold on his smartphone, recognising how this timeless metal serves as a stable investment. “Gold has almost tripled in value since I began buying it six years ago,” he says, showing a purchase order with a price of 4,918 yen per gram, which now fetches close to 13,000 yen. He views gold as a lasting legacy for his family, remarking, “If I gave them money, they'd just leave it in the bank, which seems like a waste.”

The programme then shifts to Sado Island, home to historic gold mines recently registered as a UNESCO cultural heritage site. Once a sought-after destination known as "The Land of Gold," the island now draws fresh attention as Japan explores new ways to maintain its position in the gold market. The segment reveals that an estimated five billion tonnes of dissolved gold lies in the deep sea around Japan, an enticing possibility that fuels the country’s drive for innovation in extraction methods.

At the Tamagawa Hot Springs in Semboku City, Akita, scientists showcase Japan's cutting-edge technology in gold extraction. Researchers from IHI, a leading manufacturing firm, have pioneered a method to draw gold directly from hot springs. Yasuyuki Fukushima, IHI’s principal investigator on the team, describes the breakthrough: “We managed to extract gold at 10 times the concentration typically found in a mine.” Using black sheets infused with blue-green algae, his team has developed a unique method to attract and capture gold from water. This innovative technology offers a glimpse into Japan’s future as a nation self-sufficient in precious metals.

The process, however, is not without its challenges, with high costs posing a major hurdle. “We are a company, so we can’t keep doing something just because it is interesting,” Fukushima admits, though he remains optimistic that making the process profitable could spark a new gold rush for Japan.

In addition to these technological efforts, the programme highlights the thriving jewellery market, where Japanese gold is held in high esteem worldwide for its quality and craftsmanship. At a recent jewellery exhibition in Hong Kong, the Japan Pavilion attracts buyers from around the globe, all eager to buy what they consider some of the finest gold available. A buyer from China shares, “Japanese jewellery is very popular with customers; the quality is excellent.” An Italian buyer echoes this sentiment, estimating his purchases at over $100,000, underscoring the global demand for Japanese gold and the reputation it holds.

Back in Tokyo's Okachimachi district, we meet Anup Agarwal, an Indian businessman who has built a thriving jewellery wholesale operation. Through his company, Rich Diamond, Agarwal taps into Japan's reputation for high-quality gold, selling it worldwide and moving towards online auctions to meet rising demand. “Our transaction volumes have increased dramatically, by a factor of tens,” he explains, describing how virtual auctions have allowed him to expand his market globally.

Beyond traditional gold markets, the programme delves into Japan’s “urban mine”—a vast supply of gold hidden in discarded electronics. Takeshi Kuroda, president of ReNet Japan, leads a nationwide initiative to recycle old computers and electronics, extracting valuable metals like gold from them. In fact, Kuroda was the person who led the initiative to create the gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics from gold extracted from mobile phones. His organisation collects over a million units each year, boasting a recycling rate of 98 per cent and producing around 52kg of gold-rich materials annually. This glimpse into Japan’s capacity for sustainable resourcefulness shows how waste can become wealth. “By unearthing resources lying unused in our societies, Japan can become a country rich in resources,” Kuroda notes optimistically.

Integral to this recycling effort are partnerships with schools and institutions across Japan. Shigakukan High School in Nagoya recently joined forces with ReNet Japan to recycle 150 tablets after a system upgrade. Principal Wataru Okugawa reflects on the necessity for proper recycling solutions as technology evolves, saying, “This will continue to happen every time we update our systems,” emphasising the importance of efficient disposal methods in the face of technological advancement.

Through these stories, the episide gives its audience a sweeping tour of Japan’s determination to remain resource-rich, despite being traditionally viewed as lacking in natural resources. From innovative extraction techniques and responsible recycling to a thriving international gold market, Japan’s efforts paint a compelling picture of a nation drawing on both heritage and modern science to safeguard its golden legacy.

With increasing international demand, environmental pressures, and economic uncertainties, Japan's endeavours to access gold from its oceans, hot springs, and urban landscapes offer a powerful look at the country's ingenuity. As one local expresses, “Gold is not just an investment; it’s a part of who we are.” For Japan, the dawn of a new era in gold extraction may indeed be on the horizon.