Gaia Series 68: Stand out to the World - Towards a society where everyone shines

This week’s episode spotlights twin brothers Takaya and Fumito Matsuda who drive Heralbony, an art venture empowering disabled artists and reshaping perceptions through vibrant creativity.

In the latest episode of Japan Hour, viewers are introduced to Heralbony, an innovative art business founded by twin brothers Takaya and Fumito Matsuda. The programme takes us on a compelling journey as the brothers harness the extraordinary talents of artists with disabilities, transforming their vibrant artwork into sought-after products and challenging societal perceptions along the way.

The episode begins at the bustling Hankyu Department Store in Osaka, where its event hall is teeming with customers drawn to an array of eye-catching items—shirts, ties, and scarves adorned with unique patterns. A woman selects a silk scarf priced at 22,000 yen (S$190), featuring the face of a girl drawn with distinctive brush strokes. "The colours are wonderful," she remarks, captivated by the design.

Nearby, original paintings are on display, including works that resemble street graffiti. A man decides to purchase a colourful acrylic painting for 385,000 yen, explaining, "There was something that attracted me from the beginning, without hesitation. Then I heard it was painted by someone with a disability, and I found it even more impressive."

The artists themselves are present, showcasing their creative process. Hiroko Kawabe draws exuberant portraits on canvas, her piece "The Men" priced at 275,000 yen. Another artist, Shunichi Iwase, meticulously focuses on drawing each line carefully. His work "Parrot and Owl" has already been sold for 220,000 yen.

At the heart of this event is Heralbony, a company with a unique mission. Takaya Matsuda passionately conveys the artists' feelings to customers, explaining that Heralbony "sells original artwork and licensed designs made by artists with disabilities." The company manages over 2,000 pieces of art in digital form and has contracts with 241 artists. Their goal is to expand the possibilities for people with disabilities, paving the way towards a shared future.

The Matsuda brothers' journey is deeply personal. Growing up, they were close to their older brother Shota, who has severe autism. However, as teenagers, they struggled with societal prejudices. Takaya recalls, "There was a culture of making fun of disabilities. When someone did poorly on a test, they'd say, 'You're special,' or 'You're limited,' with a grin. So, I started thinking that it might be better if I didn't talk to anyone about my brother."

This experience fuelled their determination to change perceptions. "In the end, I just wanted my brother to live happily," Takaya reflects. Heralbony, named after a word Shota had scribbled in a notebook as a child, became their vehicle for transformation.

Heralbony's impact extends beyond individual consumers. The company collaborates with major corporations like Nikon and Japan Airlines (JAL). At Nikon, they incorporate artists' designs into special edition cameras. With JAL, Heralbony designs on-board amenities. In one project, they create paper cups featuring the artwork of Shigaku Mizukami, a 20-year-old artist known for his intricate dot paintings. The cups will be distributed on every JAL flight, totalling six million over two months. JAL's Project Leader, Arisa Matsumoto, expresses her commitment: "We want every diverse individual to shine the way they are."

A visit to Yamanami Workshop, a welfare facility in Shiga Prefecture, highlights the profound connection between the artists and their work. 95 disabled artists produce their works unique to their vision at this facility. Matsumoto observes, "Being here, the faces of the artists come to my mind. It changes the way you look at the artwork." Meeting artists like Mizukami and others who express themselves in unique ways reinforces the importance of Heralbony's mission.

The episode also follows the brothers as they expand globally. They participate in Viva Technology, a major trade fair in Paris, competing among 1,545 companies from 86 countries. Heralbony wins the Innovation Award hosted by LVMH, becoming one of only six companies to receive this honour. Back in Heralbony’s Morioka office, watching the award presentation in Paris, the team and their family celebrate their win. Fumito is elated, "I really feel we accomplished a lot."

Their global journey continues in France, where they are in talks about collaboration with multinational insurance company AXA, and then London, where they visit Intoart, a welfare centre similar to those in Japan. Takaya is inspired by the international resonance of their mission: "I learned that people with a common awareness exist even beyond national borders."

To further cement their international ambitions, the brothers prepare for Paris Fashion Week, aiming to launch a new line of scarves featuring their artists' designs. Collaborating with United Silk, a company that shares their commitment to social impact and employs people with disabilities, they produce scarves made from carefully cultivated Japanese silk. The silk is tended by workers like Kaori Yamamoto, who has a mild intellectual disability. Upon seeing the finished product, she smiles and says, "It's nice. It suits me."

Back in Tokyo, the new scarves are tested in the Japanese market at a pop-up store in Shibuya's Parco Mall. A customer admires the design and quality, stating, "I really like this pattern. It also feels good to touch." Takaya reflects on the broader impact: "If Heralbony becomes a household name in our society, I think that would mean my brother's level of happiness has increased."

The episode concludes with Takaya in Paris, showcasing the scarves and engaging with potential international partners. He remains optimistic: "I hope it will appeal to a big public, not only to people in the art field."

This week’s episode is an inspiring look at how embracing diversity can lead to innovative business models that resonate globally. Through their unwavering dedication, the Matsuda brothers are not only providing a platform for artists with disabilities but are also challenging societal norms and promoting inclusivity.