Gaia Series 87: Nippon Technology

Japanese engineer and humanitarian Kiyoshi Amemiya's legacy of landmine-clearing technology gains new purpose in war-torn Ukraine.

At the foot of Mount Fuji in Minami-Alps City, Yamanashi Prefecture, a quiet revolution in humanitarian engineering is unfolding. The latest episode of Japan Hour follows the compelling story of Mr Kiyoshi Amemiya, a 75-year-old Japanese entrepreneur whose life’s work has become a beacon of hope amid the devastation of Ukraine's ongoing war.

Mr Amemiya, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer Nikken, is no ordinary businessman. Almost three decades ago, a trip to post-war Cambodia altered the course of his career. There, an elderly man who had lost a leg to a landmine took his hand and said, “Please help the people of Cambodia.” That encounter sparked Mr Amemiya’s enduring mission: To develop machinery that could safely and efficiently clear landmines. These so-called “demonic weapons” continue to claim lives long after conflicts end.

Using the foundation of construction equipment, Mr Amemiya pioneered a rotary cutter machine capable of detonating and destroying mines while shielding operators with reinforced cabins and bulletproof glass. Over the years, his technology has spread to 11 countries including Afghanistan, Vietnam and parts of Africa, with 151 units deployed. Despite the lack of government funding and sustained financial losses, he pressed on and offset costs with profits from his core business.

Now, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its third year, Mr Amemiya’s machines are gaining renewed significance. With 140,000 sq km, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s land, contaminated with over two million mines believed to be buried, Ukraine has become one of the most mine-ridden nations in the world. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 24 demining workers have lost their lives and 98 have been injured since the war began, with 415 civilian deaths and 982 injuries.

In response to a direct request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in March 2023, the Japanese government purchased 12 of Nikken’s machines to be donated to Ukraine. Modifications were made specifically for the terrain and threats in Ukraine, including more powerful rotary cutters and interchangeable tips capable of handling rubble, wood and even unexploded ordnance.

A key part of this humanitarian effort is training. 14 Ukrainian demining personnel were invited to Japan for a two-week intensive course at Nikken’s headquarters. Among them were Ms Iryna Komyshan, 25, the second-highest-ranking member of the group, and Mr Petrenko Vladislav, 24, a heavy machinery operator and fan of anime.

Ms Iryna, who had never operated heavy machinery before, quickly adapted. “What we learn from this training is extremely important for Ukraine's future,” she said.

Training focused not only on machine operation but also on maintenance, a crucial skill given the absence of on-site technical support in Ukraine. Demonstrations included how the machines withstood 7kg anti-tank blasts. Mr Amemiya assured the team, “Amongst all the machines we've shipped around the world, never once has a rotary cutter been broken, nor has a cabin been destroyed, nor has an operator been injured.”

After their time in Japan, the team headed to Cambodia, where Nikken’s machines are used extensively. The transition was symbolic. It was a journey from the ruins of Cambodia’s past to the present danger in Ukraine. At a restricted demining site near Siem Reap, they underwent a month of practical training under the guidance of the Cambodian Landmine Action Centre, which operates 54 of Nikken’s units. A test exercise using a dummy mine showed just how high the stakes are. Mr Petrenko, who operated the machine, failed to destroy the mine completely. He accepted the result with humility, saying, “Yes. I’ll do better next time.”

Back in Ukraine, after a sombre official handing over ceremony in Kyiv, the machines were deployed across the country. Along the border with Russia, in Kharkiv Oblast, Ms Iryna teaches locals how to operate and maintain the machines. “By teaching machine operation and maintenance, we can provide new jobs and responsibilities to people who lost their livelihoods in the war. That’s an important part of my mission,” she said.

Not all trainees returned to the front lines. Mr Petrenko, citing harsh working conditions and the threat of conscription, emailed from abroad. “I went to Germany and was accepted into a refugee camp.” While the move violates Ukrainian regulations, Mr Amemiya responded with compassion. “There’s no point in blaming him. Or blaming Russia, or Ukraine. It’s the war that’s to blame.”

Despite his age, Mr Amemiya continues to build his life-saving machines with quiet resolve. “I want to build machines, new ones, and in doing so, help create places where people can live in peace,” he said. “The technology I created can help save lives. It has become kind of a beautiful ideal for me. Perhaps it’s my life’s purpose.” And he’s doing it one machine, one training session, one cleared path at a time.