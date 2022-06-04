Road Trip On Keikyu Line - Part 2

We continue our two-day trip on Kumagawa Railway’s Yunomae Line, which runs through the Hitoyoshi Basin in the southern part of Kumamoto Prefecture. We have advanced to Okadome-Kofuku Station or the station of “happiness”. We are told about Okadome Kumanoza Shrine, also known as Kofuku Shrine, which is believed to bring luck in matchmaking. People write their wishes on votive tablets and hang them at the shrine. It was built during the Mongolian invasion to pray for the nation’s security. So it is also known as a shrine that keeps trouble away and people would come here to pray for happiness. The station has thus been named after the shrine.

After visiting “the shrine of happiness”, we return to Okadome-Kofuku Station and catch the 3.30pm train to Asagiri Station. We reach in five minutes and start asking around about accommodation. We visit a grocery store near the station to get recommendations. The store manager suggests we stay overnight inside the Blue Train, a sleeper train at Taragi Station, three stops away. So we board the train leaving at 4.55pm and go to Taragi. Our train pulls into the station at 5.05pm. The sleeper Blue Train was previously the sleeper express Hayabusa, which used to run between Tokyo and Kumamoto. It is still in its original form. It has 18 private rooms and rooms with bunk beds on both sides. Blankets and pillows are provided. The nostalgic Blue Train Taragi is the perfect place for railway enthusiasts to stay.

The Blue Train inn does not serve meals so we ask for recommendations. We hear about Murasakaba Irori, a popular pub frequented by locals and the Blue Train’s guests. Its famous dishes include chicken nanban from Kyushu and pig’s feet, which has been boiled for at least two hours and then fried twice.

We start the second day of our trip by travelling on the 10.55am from Taragi Station to Higashi-Taragi Station, a registered Tangible Cultural Property. The journey takes less than five minutes. A resident here tells us about the historic Ota Family House, which has been preserved up till now. A national Important Cultural Property which was built at the end of the Edo period, it stands out among other regular houses because of its thatched roof. We learn from its caretaker that the Ota family was a well-known family in the area whose businesses included shochu production as well as agriculture.

We go back to Higashi-Taragi Station and finally take the 1pm train to Yunomae, the terminal station. We reach our goal at 1.10pm. Yunomae Station is a registered Tangible Cultural Property. We are hungry so ask a local about lunch places. We are told about a shop called Ajisen Ramen, run by a pair of siblings for nearly 40 years. We order its famous tonkotsu ramen, gyoza ramen and a side serving of wood ear mushrooms. The ramen features garlic-infused pork bone soup, while the gyoza ramen is topped with three pieces of crispy gyoza, which go well with the pork bone soup.

A local resident recommends we check out Yunomae Onsen Yurari, the only hot spring in the area. It is located in the mountains. We rent some bikes and head to the hot spring. We reach the large facility after riding for 25 minutes. It is a day-use spa but guests can also stay overnight. Its hot spring bath with mineral-rich water containing salt is said to be effective for conditions such as nerve pain, joint pain and frozen shoulder. The facility also boasts a stunning view as it overlooks the town of Yunomae.



