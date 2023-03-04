Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Japan Hour

Solitary Gourmet - Omu-rice At Saitama, Koshigaya And Sukiyaki At Tokyo, Nishi-sugamo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan Hour

Solitary Gourmet - Omu-rice At Saitama, Koshigaya And Sukiyaki At Tokyo, Nishi-sugamo

Highlights of our culinary adventure this week include a stew restaurant which also serves oyster dishes as a seasonal speciality and another eatery known for its sukiyaki and shabu shabu set meals.

Solitary Gourmet - Omu-rice At Saitama, Koshigaya And Sukiyaki At Tokyo, Nishi-sugamo
04 Mar 2023 08:00PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 08:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Our culinary adventures this week first take us to the town of Sengendai in Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture. We visit a stew restaurant which serves oyster dishes as a seasonal speciality. These include oysters grilled with yuzu miso and cheese, oysters in brown butter sauce and oyster meuniere. It is also known for its hashed beef omelette rice, seafood rice gratin and tomato stew.

We decide to order the oyster meuniere, bruschetta and omelette rice with a sauce made with whole head-on shrimps. For dessert, we are served a kuzumochi-style homemade bavarois with black honey and roasted soy flour. 

The second restaurant is located in Nishi-sugamo, Toshima City, Tokyo. After taking a relaxing stroll along Hachiman Shopping Street, we decide to eat at Shabutatsu. Besides sukiyaki, it also serves the pork ginger set meal, croquette set meal, grilled meat and fried fish. We order the Joshu beef sukiyaki set meal, which costs 2,500 yen. It comes with salad, noodles, rice, a generous serving of curry, pickles and miso soup. We cook the good-quality fatty meat in a steaming pot and dip it in cold eggs. We then cook the chrysanthemum greens, Chinese cabbage, onions and shiitake mushrooms. The superb sukiyaki meal is finished off with noodles cooked with shichimi - seven-spice powder - and egg. 


Tips:

1)    Check out Hachiman Shopping Street in Nishi-sugamo
2)    Shirataki noodles are a must when eating sukiyaki
 

Source: CNA

Related Topics

Japan Hour

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.