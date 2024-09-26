Calling tech visionaries and passionate enthusiasts who aspire to contribute to Singapore’s Smart Nation vision.

“I truly enjoy what I do at NCTMC as it’s a combination of technical and non-technical work,” he explained. “The scholarship gave me an immersive and hands-on experience in the cybersecurity sector and showed me that cybersecurity is more than just the classic ‘hacking’ stereotype. There are many other facets, such as product testing and certification, attack simulation, threat monitoring, threat analysis and development engineering.”

For Ms Chen, watching young Smart Nation scholars embark on their journeys of learning and self-discovery is a rewarding experience. By attracting young talents with a passion to serve and providing them with opportunities for professional and personal development, the Smart Nation Scholarship enables them to make meaningful contributions in their areas of work.

“Technology is an enabler – it magnifies the positive impact created,” she reflected. “Seeing how one can contribute to making Singapore a better place is the most fulfilling thing about working in technology for public good.”