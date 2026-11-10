CNA Verify: Our first year investigating disinformation

Over the past year, thousands of social media posts have been circulating and spreading falsehoods about Singapore’s political leadership, economic survival, and foreign policy, including recent made-up allegations about Singapore’s hand in the affairs of its neighbours.

These manipulative posts, which have already chalked up tens of millions of views, either favour the view of a major state actor or look to sow seeds of division within society. They are designed to create tensions between communities, influence public opinion or to have damaging implications for Singapore's national interests and relations with other countries.

These are just some of the campaigns uncovered by recent investigations by CNA.

Welcome to the world of disinformation campaigns.

Using synthetic voices, images of famous individuals, or beautiful AI-generated women – these campaigns cite fictitious statistics, made-up allegations, skewed narratives, or distortions of fact.

With AI, they are cheap to produce, repeated often and distributed widely using social media platforms. They are also often amplified by coordinated networks of accounts.

One feature of modern disinformation is that it does not always consist of entirely fabricated material. Disinformation narratives are sometimes built around genuine events, authentic images, real people, or accurate information.

This blending of fact and fiction can make such disinformation content harder to recognise and more convincing to audiences.

It was against this backdrop that we set up CNA Verify a year ago.