Malaysia GE15: Perikatan Nasional expects '8-0' clean sweep in Terengganu

PAS CONFIDENT OF STRONG SHOWING

PAS secured huge victories in Terengganu during the 2018 general election, when the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition was ousted after over six decades in power. It captured 22 out of the 32 state seats.

At the federal level, PAS won six out of the eight parliamentary seats, while BN only won two.

The party is confident that it will do even better this election, aiming to snap up all seven seats it is contesting in Terengganu, despite multi-cornered fights. It also expects Bersatu to win its seat, resulting in a clean victory for PN.

“According to our calculations, aside from any unusual events, we predict that the seats in Besut and Hulu Terengganu will be won by Perikatan Nasional,” said Ahmad Amzad Hashim, the PAS candidate eyeing the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

“This means that for the 15th general election, PAS aims for a victory of 8-0,” added Ahmad Amzad, who is also Malaysia’s deputy minister for science, technology and innovation.

OBSTACLES FACING PN AND PAS

However, with a more discerning electorate which has been under PAS leadership for the past four years, the target of a clean sweep may not be easily achieved.

“After the change of governments, we were treated like step-children. There were broken promises. They promised one thing, but acted differently,” said Terengganu resident Norzila Ali.