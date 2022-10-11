CNA Explains: What’s next now that Malaysia parliament has been dissolved?

Lawyer Joshua Wu Kai-Ming told CNA that the EC has a role of exercising control and supervision over the conduct of the GE15, which include setting the dates for nomination and polling day as well as appointing election officers for each state and constituency.

The EC will also determine the duration of the campaign period, which will be from the nomination day to the eve of the polling day.

In his Monday announcement, Mr Ismail Sabri had requested all state governments, except in Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Melaka to dissolve their respective state assemblies to coincide their state elections with the federal parliamentary election.

States under the rule of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have indicated that they will not dissolve their state assemblies at the moment.

The states of Perak, Pahang and Perlis which are under the Barisan Nasional (BN)’s administration are expected to announce the dissolution of their respective assemblies in the next few days.

FUNCTION OF THE CARETAKER GOVERNMENT

Under Malaysia’s constitutional convention, the government of the day ceased to function with the dissolution of parliament and was replaced by a caretaker government.

Mr Sarwar said that the previous Cabinet can act as the caretaker government until a new one is formed after the election.

The caretaker Cabinet should however restrict itself strictly to the ordinary matters of government, without involving major policy decisions that require parliamentary approval.

“There should be no significant decisions involving policy or expenditure. They should not enter into any contracts,” he said.

Mr Wu said that countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada have written documents related to the restrictions on government activity upon the dissolution of parliament.

Malaysia however does not have any document of that sort, said Mr Wu.

He said that some of the general Westminster parliamentary constitutional conventions practised in those countries are still applicable to the caretaker government in Malaysia.

This includes maintaining the ‘status quo’ until the new government is formed especially in not making significant appointments to office.

Mr Wu said that the constitutional convention in Malaysia is that as soon as parliament is dissolved, the Cabinet prior to the dissolution would automatically take over as the caretaker government.

He noted that in 2018, as soon as parliament was dissolved, the Cabinet headed by the then prime minister Najib Razak became the caretaker government.

“This practice is similar in countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada,” he said.

Chief secretary to the government Mohd Zuki Ali told Bernama that the Cabinet led by Mr Ismail Sabri will continue to function as a caretaker government with Cabinet meetings can carry on as usual despite the dissolution of parliament.

He said that while the Cabinet cannot decide on policy matters, it could still advise the king on matters related to the administration of the country.

The Cabinet can also continue to implement policies that have been decided before parliament was dissolved, added Mr Mohd Zuki.