Enjoy free rides between Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 stations on Nov 11

SINGAPORE: Commuters can travel for free on Friday (Nov 11) across the 11 stations on Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) Stage 3 from 10am to 9pm ahead of its official opening on Sunday.

As this is a preview of the third stage of the rail line, trains on TEL3 will only run in an "isolated loop" to allow for free travel between Stevens and Gardens by the Bay stations.

"RAIL DAY OUT IN THE CITY"

For Friday's Rail Day Out in the City event, commuters can start their journey at any of the 11 TEL3 stations, LTA said in a news release on Wednesday.

People who intend to access TEL3 from existing MRT lines, including TEL1 and TEL2, must first tap out and use the respective linkways to enter the new stations to enjoy the free travel, it added.

For those travelling between Caldecott and Stevens, a free shuttle bus will be provided between both stations at 10-minute intervals.