Enjoy free rides between Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 stations on Nov 11
The Rail Day Out in the City special opening event will see trains on TEL3 run in an "isolated loop" to allow for free travel between Stevens and Gardens by the Bay stations.
SINGAPORE: Commuters can travel for free on Friday (Nov 11) across the 11 stations on Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) Stage 3 from 10am to 9pm ahead of its official opening on Sunday.
As this is a preview of the third stage of the rail line, trains on TEL3 will only run in an "isolated loop" to allow for free travel between Stevens and Gardens by the Bay stations.
"RAIL DAY OUT IN THE CITY"
For Friday's Rail Day Out in the City event, commuters can start their journey at any of the 11 TEL3 stations, LTA said in a news release on Wednesday.
People who intend to access TEL3 from existing MRT lines, including TEL1 and TEL2, must first tap out and use the respective linkways to enter the new stations to enjoy the free travel, it added.
For those travelling between Caldecott and Stevens, a free shuttle bus will be provided between both stations at 10-minute intervals.
On top of the free travel, there will be a series of activities to commemorate the special opening event.
Commuters can explore the unique station architecture and features, civil defence shelters and interesting landmarks around the 11 stations.
They can also take part in games and win exciting prizes. There will also be stage performances by LTA's Thoughtful Bunch mascots.
MONITORING CHANGES IN TRAVEL PATTERN
LTA said it will monitor any changes in travel patterns, in particular for bus services which duplicate the TEL and make adjustments where necessary to "optimise the network" and reallocate the resources to other areas of need.
It added that it will enhance first- and last-mile connections to the new MRT stations where needed.
For example, bus service 400 will be amended to ply Straits View and Park Street to enhance connection to Shenton Way MRT station.
When TEL3 starts passenger service on Sunday, trains will run from Woodlands North station to Gardens by the Bay station at frequencies of five minutes during peak hours and six minutes during off-peak hours, said LTA.
LTA and SMRT will continue to monitor train loading and make necessary adjustments based on operational needs, it added.