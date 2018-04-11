5 things you can do to boost your child’s resilience

It’s the little things that can help your kid cope with the ups and downs of life

1. Be there for your child

2. Don’t sweat the small mistakes

3. Praise the right way

Child psychologist and educator Haim Ginott said that “praise, like penicillin, should not be administered haphazardly”. While the right praise can motivate your child and raise self-esteem, showering your child with person-centred compliments like “You’re so smart!” may backfire. When a child’s self-worth is pegged to fixed personal qualities such as intelligence, he may feel defeated if he doesn’t excel in certain areas.

What you can do instead is dole out meaningful encouragement in order to promote a growth mindset and a positive attitude towards learning. Try process praise, which emphasises the steps your child took to achieve an outcome. For instance, you might say: “I can tell you’ve worked hard to complete the project. It was a good idea to do some research and brainstorming before you got started.”

According to Stanford University professor Carol Dweck, children[DL1] with a growth mindset believe their abilities can improve over time compared to those with a fixed mindset. This helps children to hone resiliency so that they are more inclined to persevere even in challenging times.

4. Teach skills to manage emotions

With the right socio-emotional skills like self-awareness and self-control, children learn to be in tune with their feelings and consider the consequences of their actions. This helps them make better decisions that will aid them at every stage of their academic development, at home and later in life. In fact, emotional coaching is the key to raising resilient and happy children, according to American psychologist John Gottman who has conducted research on emotional intelligence[DL2] .

The first step is to help your child recognise that it is normal to experience emotions, both positive and negative. Talking about their feelings helps them identify their emotions. It also provides an opportunity for you to help him cope and regulate his emotions like anger, jealousy and sadness. At the same time, be sure to walk the talk by modelling the right behaviour when managing your own emotions.

5. Encourage grit and perseverance with smart goals

In a world of instant gratification, grit– a hallmark trait of a resilient person - is an overlooked but important key to[DL3] success.

While starting out with some talent is helpful, it is not the No 1 criterion in determining one’s success. For instance, out of 210 child prodigies British psychologist Professor Joan Freeman studied, only six had tremendous success as adults. [gs4]

What is the secret to the success stories? The ability to keep at it even when everyone else gives up. Based on her research at the University of Pennsylvania, renowned psychologist Angela Lee Duckworth shares that having grit, which she defines as “the perseverance and passion for long-term goals”, is a predictor of success.

To encourage perseverance, be sure to provide the right support to keep your child going even when the going gets tough. A way to do this is to encourage goal-setting by mapping out achievable steps. This helps your child become a more reflective and self[DL5] -directed learner.

A common mistake is to set unrealistic or vague targets, such as “score a distinction for Math” or “get better grades for all subjects”. Instead, guide your child to come up with clear, specific steps that will allow him to stay on track to achieve a long-term goal. Examples of realistic and measurable targets include “I will take 45 minutes to review what I learnt in school every weekend” or “I will go for tuition classes every Friday to improve weak areas”.

Better still, get Junior to write down his goals and mark out his to-do tasks on paper. In a study by Dominican University, more than 70 per cent of people who wrote down their goals, said them aloud or sent weekly updates reported achieving their goals successfully, compared to just 35 per cent of those who merely thought about them.

