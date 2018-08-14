related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Porsche's past 70 years in the business heralded remarkable change; here's a glimpse at how it's charting its course forward





In 2017, Porsche’s LMP1 sportscar, the 919 Hybrid, won the 24 hours of Le Mans in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) yet again. The win marked the 919 Hybrid’s third consecutive victory and Porsche’s 19th overall triumph at the world’s toughest endurance motor race.

In June, an updated variant of the car freed from regulatory restrictions, the 919 Hybrid Evo, shattered the lap record at the Nurburgring – a circuit so challenging (20.81km, 154 corners) it’s been called the Green Hell – by almost one minute.

It beat the 35-year-old lap record that was held by another Le Mans-winning Porsche sportscar prototype, the 956.

The 919 Hybrid Evo is a culmination of decades of motorsport-inspired innovation. But some of the technologies used in the car have already found its way into current – and upcoming – Porsche models, and hint at the possibilities that are being opened up by automotive innovation.

Here are seven ways the manufacturer is preparing for the future, to continue staying ahead of the game.

1. PERFORMANCE, ELECTRIFIED

Witness the Porsche 919 Hybrid take on Bangkok's streets. The car that won Le Mans thrice may no longer be racing, but its tech will live on in Porsche's growing E-Performance range.





The 919 features a turbocharged V4 engine and hybrid system. Elements of this race-proven technology have made their way from racetrack to road in cars like the 918 Spyder, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Cayenne E-Hybrid.

The goal behind this? Maximising performance while enhancing efficiency – KM/H meets KM/L, if you will.

The result? Faster and even more efficient cars.

The 918 Spyder takes the idea of a performance hybrid and turns it up to 11 while still returning a fuel consumption figure of just 3.1 litres/100km. Pretty efficient for the world’s first production car to lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes.

Cars like the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Cayenne E-Hybrid offer scintillating performance in a practical package – space for the family, speed to spare and lower emissions than ever.

Porsche is investing heavily in what it views as a major growth area. By 2022, it expects to invest over €6 billion (S$9.4 billion) in electromobility, focusing on plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles.

Said Porsche Asia-Pacific managing director Arthur Willmann: “Porsche sees electromobility as a fantastic opportunity; we want to bring this new technology to the road in the manner that has come to be expected of Porsche. That’s why at Porsche, we call it E-Performance.”

2. HELLO, TAYCAN

If you think fully electric cars offer about as much as excitement as watching paint dry, you clearly haven’t met the Mission E concept study that will enter series production next year under the name Taycan.

By then, Porsche’s investment in the Taycan would have seen more than 1,200 jobs created along with new infrastructure at Porsche’s Zuffenhausen factory.

The Taycan will feature two permanent synchronous motors (PSM), similar to those used in the 919 Hybrid. These will produce a system output of over 600hp (440kW), helping it accelerate to 100kmh in less than 3.5 seconds, on to 200kmh in under 12 seconds and offer a maximum range of over 500km.

3. EMBRACING ELECTRICITY

Building electric cars without charging infrastructure would be like constructing aircraft but forgetting about airports. That’s why manufacturers like Porsche, industry players and governments are banding together to build the charging infrastructure to support an electric future.

Enter Porsche Turbo Charging - the technology Porsche uses to charge batteries rapidly.

This system offers a charging capacity of up to 320kW per car or two cars at 160kW. When the Taycan enters production, this technology will enable its batteries to receive an 80-per-cent charge in 15 minutes.

This optimism about the future of electrification extends to Singapore. Said Mr Willmann: “The size of the country suits the advantages of electric cars, and the fact that Singapore is one of the most innovative cities in the world also bodes well for the adoption of new technology. Already there are some plans announced by third parties to roll out a charging infrastructure in Singapore, and at the same time we are actively in touch with them, so we are confident.”

4. FROM CARS TO CONCEPTS, AND BEYOND

In addition to electrification, digitalisation and connectivity will play a big part in the industry’s – and Porsche’s – future. The complexity of such systems and the need for them all to communicate and work effectively together mean that, more than ever, future Porsches will be conceived as an integrated whole. This will transform the way cars are conceptualised, designed and built.

Beyond new design philosophies, the brand is also changing how it interacts with its customers. Porsche plans to open a Porsche Studio in Bangkok this year that will allow it to interact with new target groups.

Modelled along similar Porsche Studios in Guangzhou, Cape Town and Beirut, the store will reach out to customers where they work and play, letting them get up close to the cars in actual and virtual formats.

Porsche is also diversifying into non-traditional areas that can support its automotive ambitions and help drive future growth. It’s invested in venture-capital funds like e.ventures, Magma and Grove and recently acquired a minority share in smart-home start-up home-iX.

What’s one strategy for dealing with digital disruption? Collaboration.

Porsche Digital is a subsidiary that focuses on digital products and services. It also collaborates with an international cast of innovators, like Silicon Valley start-up, Miles. The company’s smartphone-based rewards programme uses artificial intelligence to understand and anticipate a customer’s needs throughout their journey, recommending refuelling points or transport connections, for instance.

It’s just another way the manufacturer is investing and innovating to stay relevant – and ahead of the game – in a digital age.

5. DRIVING ASSISTS

Porsches are made to be driven. Yet, the brand also recognises the conveniences of autonomous driving, so functions like InnoDrive are an option on the latest Panameras and Cayennes. This advanced form of adaptive cruise control uses the vehicle’s sensors and navigational data to help drivers find the ideal speed for weather conditions and road curvature.

On closed circuits, self-driving Porsches could become a thing, thanks to what Porsche calls the Mark Webber function. The former F1 and Porsche LMP1 driver may have hung up his helmet, but good ol’ Aussie Grit is still making his presence felt on track.

If implemented in future models, this function would drive the car autonomously on racing circuits using Mark’s steering and throttle inputs. So keen drivers would have the option of learning a track from virtual Mark before taking on driving duties themselves.

Sure, we could one day see cars that wouldn’t even need steering wheels, but that just wouldn’t be the way for a manufacturer that puts drivers – and driving pleasure – first.

6. A SPORTSCAR FOR EVERY SEGMENT

Porsches appeal to a broad segment of drivers. The 911 GT3 RS, for instance, speaks to purists who appreciate the responsiveness of a high-revving, naturally aspirated engine. Such engines have always been part of Porsche’s lineage of powerplants and form an indelible link to the company’s past.

Sport utility vehicles like the Cayenne and Macan reach out to families with their everyday practicality, and cars like the Panamera are for owners who want the comforts of a luxury saloon that doesn’t compromise on performance.

Whatever the vehicle type, they all share one common bond: Each is a sportscar in its own segment, placing high performance and dynamic handling at the driver’s fingertips.

The car as we know it today may perhaps be replaced one day by a vehicle that hasn’t even been invented yet, but there’ll always be a place for the sportscar – a vehicle built for owners to enjoy the sheer pleasure of driving.

Perhaps that’s what prompted Ferry Porsche to say: “The last car built on earth will surely be a sports car.”

7. A NOD TO THE PAST, AN EYE ON THE FUTURE





When you’ve built a catalogue of great cars, it’s perhaps only natural to acknowledge your heritage even as you continue to innovate for the future.

This approach is reflected in every Porsche. For example, following tradition, the tachometer is always placed in the centre of the instrument panel, while the ignition key slot is always on the left of the steering wheel. This is drawn from the firm's Le Mans racing cars which allowed for quicker race starts.

Perhaps Porsche’s most nostalgic models today include the mid-engined 718 Cayman and Boxster (its drop-top stablemate) and 911 Carrera T. The former references the mid-engined, race-winning 718 RSK, and 718 RS 60 Spyder from the 1950s, while the latter alludes to the purist 911 T from 1967.

While not a direct descendant, the Taycan can trace its all-electric roots to 1898, when carriage builder Ludwig Lohner unveiled the Egger-Lohner electric car, which was powered by an electric motor designed by Ferdinand Porsche.

When launched, the Taycan will take Porsche full circle. The Egger-Lohner and Taycan bookend over a century of tremendous change, while also illustrating the company’s commitment to innovation.

