A night serum, moisture magnet and skin detox remedy all rolled into one

They don’t call it beauty sleep for nothing. At night, when you rest and recharge for the day ahead, your skin starts to repair the damage sustained from ultraviolet rays, pollution and free radicals during the day.

That’s why it’s crucial to get a good night’s sleep. According to Estée Lauder, your skin ages more rapidly with every hour of sleep you miss.

The event highlighted how your skin rejuvenates itself every night and how Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II serum can help in the repair process.

Visitors also learnt how Advanced Night Repair has become a staple part of the beauty regimens of Joanne Peh, Nurul Aini and Oon Shu An. What’s giving these celebs such confidence in the little brown bottle? Over 30 years of research that’s helping protect their skin during the day and optimise skin repair at night.

A HELPING HAND FOR SKIN

Estée Lauder’s team of scientists was the first to discover that every skin cell has a set of “clock genes”. Ageing and exposure to environmental stresses can cause these clock genes to become out of sync. When this happens, your skin’s natural repair cycle slows down and fine lines, dryness and dullness appear more easily.

Advanced Night Repair uses exclusive ChronoluxCB™ Technology, which has been patented by Estée Lauder. Chronolux™ Technology supports the natural synchronisation of your skin’s repair process at night so that your skin repairs itself at exactly the right time.

Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair uses patented ChronoluxCB™ Technology, which helps the skin repair itself at night.

In addition, Advanced Night Repair is equipped with Catabolysis Technology that improves the cell’s catabolysis activity – a process where skin cells eliminate internal debris that causes cellular damage. With cellular performance optimised, the skin’s ability to repair itself improves.

24-HOUR BOOSTER

Advanced Night Repair doesn’t just protect your skin while you sleep. In the day, your skin is constantly attacked by free radicals from cigarette smoke, smog and even sunlight, which may cause skin to age more quickly and visibly.

Advanced Night Repair’s powerful blend of anti-oxidants helps neutralise up to 90 per cent (in-vitro testing) of environmentally-generated free radicals before they damage the skin. It also delivers vital levels of hyaluronic acid to create the optimal conditions skin needs to maximise its natural repair processes while also hydrating the skin.

BLUE-LIGHT BLOCKER

Even if you stay indoors all the time, there’s another modern-day skin stressor lurking around 24/7 – the blue light from smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Studies have found that exposing skin to blue light can lead to hyperpigmentation and the breakdown of collagen and elastin, pretty much what happens too when you are outdoors amid UVA rays.

Advanced Night Repair’s anti-pollution technology counters the effects of blue light on skin. This means you can look to the serum as a skin detox remedy after you have had too many late nights crunching reports at the office.

Advanced Night Repair even helps to even out skin tone and make skin look more radiant so you look well-rested and refreshed.

QUICK FIXES AND CELEB HACKS

