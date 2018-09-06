Oxley Holdings aims to bring the stately air of Mayfair, London, into its latest residential development in Singapore

Sold at S$311 million last year, the Mayfair Gardens en bloc will enjoy a renewed lease of life after being refreshed with a new 99 years to the property. Oxley Holdings will divide the existing development into two new opulent residential offerings – Mayfair Gardens, and the subsequent Mayfair Modern.

This first en bloc triggered many others in the area, which concluded at much higher prices. Having enjoyed the first-mover advantage, the developer managed to secure this plot along Bukit Timah and Dunearn Road at only S$1,244 per square foot per plot ratio – the lowest in the area.

This could well translate into a worthy investment for savvy homeowners who are seeking a prime location without a hefty price tag. A one-bedroom unit is priced from S$938,000, a two-bedroom unit from S$1.395 million, a three-bedroom unit from S$1.928 million, and a four-bedroom unit from S$2.308 million.

OF ENGLISH NUANCES, PROPORTIONS AND RHYTHM

Located at Rifle Range Road, Mayfair Gardens touts 215 units, comprising one- to four-bedroom units as well as exclusive penthouses.

Designed by DP Architects, the development takes its inspiration from the posh Mayfair district in the city of Westminster, London – one of the most expensive districts in the world.

The elegant Georgian townhouses in the affluent West End area have been re-interpreted to fit the local urban setting of Singapore. The architectural structures of Mayfair Gardens are designed to deliver the concept of a crown, torso and pedestal, giving the entire estate a timeless, majestic facade.

A LONDON LANDSCAPE

Paying homage to the actual Mayfair’s proximity to Hyde Park, Mayfair Gardens will enjoy verdant landscaping – both natural and designed.

The site sits among low landed property, according unobstructed views of the nearby natural asset, Bukit Timah Reserve. It’s also next to the Rail Corridor, a unique green feature preserved for its extraordinary habitat, slated for more projects to bring heritage, culture and recreation into its stretch.

Closer to home, Ecoplan Asia will surround the Mayfair units with a distinctive botanic garden. The lush gardens at Mayfair Gardens will be given a modern take, with coniferous trees mimicking the pine trees of the temperate climate, and among the manicured grounds will be picturesque spots for relaxing evening strolls and intimate gatherings. Other quaint garden features include a chess garden, a maze garden and a beautiful lantern boulevard that leads to the facilities.

The facilities of the condominium are given their own enclave for unparalleled tranquility, connected by a link bridge. Cross over a refreshing waterway to enjoy a standalone clubhouse fitted for comfort and style, while a choice of two swimming pools provides a cool way to indulge in the views. For some rejuvenation, specialty fittings such as spa seats, foot massage spots and a bubbling stream will soothe the weary.

CONNECTED LIFESTYLE

Mayfair Gardens nestles itself in some cosy surroundings, but is also remarkably accessible. King Albert Park MRT station is a short five-minute walk away, along with a plethora of grocery and shopping options nearby. The prestigious Bukit Timah precinct draws artisanal eateries along its many smaller roads, but also includes delicious local eats opposite Beauty World Centre.

Notable education institutions in the vicinity include Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Girls’ High School and Ngee Ann Polytechnic. What’s more, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and Methodist Girls’ School are within 1km to Mayfair Gardens.

This exclusive condominium housing project houses both a potentially lucrative investment and designer luxury lifestyle under one roof.