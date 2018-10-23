A Teochew tradition descends from paradise

Paradise Teochew opens its second outlet at VivoCity with perennial favourites and exclusive dishes

It’s hard to refuse a good Teochew meal, especially for health-conscious Singaporeans who don’t wish to compromise on taste. Working with minimal oil and seasoning, the key to a delicious Teochew meal lies in the chef’s ability to bring out the natural flavours of the ingredients and orchestrate them into one harmonious symphony.

GIVING NOD TO THE LEGACY

With the opening of Paradise Teochew’s second outlet at the popular VivoCity, diners can now conveniently enjoy a rich tradition of taste under the expert helm of executive chef Cheng Fa Kwan. Hailing from Hong Kong, Chef Cheng has an illustrious career of over 35 years, steeped heavily in an environment of multi-generational Teochew master chefs.

Inspired by his father and grandfather, Chef Cheng finds joy not only in presenting classic Teochew items, but also introducing innovative approaches – evident in his new menu at Vivocity. The same commitment to bringing the natural flavours to the fore holds strong, and comes from Teochew cuisine’s strict selection of quality and fresh harvest, especially for seafood and poultry.

SPOILT FOR CHOICE

Whether you're hosting business guests or enjoying a family get-together, Paradise Teochew at VivoCity is a wonderful option.

Paradise Teochew’s second outlet boasts over a hundred exquisite dishes, served in a lavish setting of teal and gold. Geometric lines encircle the simple elegance with modern flair, and highlight the delicate restaurant signatures. There’s even an al-fresco area for diners to fully imbibe the fresh seafood items in the gentle breeze – a fitting complement.

Enjoy an array of dim sum offerings for lunch, or choose from delectable appetisers and a variety of meat, seafood and poultry, prepared in multiple combinations.

BRAISE YOURSELVES

The Braised Sliced Irish Fat Duck is prepared using a special sauce comprising more than 10 ingredients.

A hallmark of any good Teochew menu comes from the braised items. Simmered in a unique recipe of herbs and spices, this process gives a tenderness to the ingredients while imbuing them with robust flavour.

Paradise Teochew prides itself on its braised specialties, like its Braised Sliced Irish Fat Duck. The prized tender meat of the Irish duck is braised for over four hours for an aromatic explosion that stays even long after the meat has melted in the mouth. Other braised favourites include octopus slices and pig’s intestines.

The distinctive flavour of the braised delicacies comes from a special sauce comprising more than 10 ingredients, specially flown in from Hong Kong, and this first batch continues to be the master stock that provides that unparalleled authenticity.

ONLY AT VIVO

To celebrate the grand opening, Chef Cheng upped his game with creative new dishes that test his mettle as a top chef.

Witness the Steamed Diced Abalone and Shrimp wrapped in Egg White Crepe. The shellfish is tumbled in a moreish mix of chicken, mushroom and water chestnut, before being enveloped in a veil of egg white crepe. The fragile combination clearly defines the chef’s patience and skill.

Other exclusive dishes available only at the VivoCity outlet include Braised Stuffed Sea Cucumber in Teochew Style as well as Teochew Style Pork Ribs in Plum Sauce.

SATISFYING PERENNIALS

You'll need to make a pre-order a day in advance to enjoy the Roasted Suckling Pig.

But the classics are not forgotten. The chef expresses his talents in other signatures, like the Teochew Style Pan-fried Seafood and Yam Cake. Fresh seafood is matched with the nutty sweetness of yam, an ingredient oft-found in Teochew cuisine, then deftly pan-fried in a savoury batter that is crispy on the outside while staying fluffy on the inside.

Of course, one must not forget the Roasted Suckling Pig, which is prepared upon advance order. The chef’s aromatic spice blend makes for a delightful marinade and results in a savoury, smoky profile.

Other must-tries include the Teochew Style Chilled Yellow Roe Crab - a deceivingly simple steamed item that is chilled and served with ginger and vinegar to elevate the sweet tender meat.

There’s also the Hong Kong-sourced Crispy Sweet and Sour noodles. Pan-fried with precision to maintain a crispy crust and chewy insides, the addictive snack comes with dips to suit all palates.

SWEET ENDINGS

There's no better way to end a meal than with a fragrant bowl of Mashed Yam with Pumpkin (Orh Nee).

Every Teochew meal’s most recognisable star comes right at the end – an encore of comforting sweetness embodied by the Mashed Yam with Pumpkin (Orh Nee). Enjoy a rich yam paste that has gone through extensive hand-pounding and grinding to achieve a heavenly smoothness accentuated with a light fragrance from shallot oil.

A traditional snack from Shantou also makes an appearance – Crispy Pumpkin, Yam and Sweet Potato Strips. The humble street food had Chef Cheng so besotted, he experimented with various techniques over 10 days before perfecting these deep-fried treats.

Whether you’re a fan of the old or the new, Paradise Teochew’s new outlet at VivoCity serves you rich Teochew history in every bite.

Paradise Group is celebrating the new outlet opening with two promotions for Maybank credit or debit card members and PGR members: Experience the Teochew-style Braised Trio Combination Platter (Sliced Irish Fat Duck, Octopus and Pork Belly) for only S$12 (usual price: S$30), or 30-per-cent off dim sum during lunch (the public enjoys a 25-per-cent discount). The offer lasts till Dec 7 and is available at both the VivoCity outlet (#01-53) and Scotts Square branch (#03-04).

