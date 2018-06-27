Bringing back the community

With lush raintrees and an expansive river view, The Tre Ver at Potong Pasir epitomises the kampung spirit deftly

Borrowing some soya sauce. Sharing your pandan leaf cuttings. Some of the common community behaviour has withered away from functional design in residential living.

Keen to reignite this spirit of neighbourliness, award-winning WOHA Architects and experienced developers UOL and Singland have targeted their upcoming project The Tre Ver at Potong Pasir as the choice site for this vision.

BRINGING IN THE KALLANG RIVER

There’s no better way to draw out the community than with a stretch of riverside promenade over 200m long. This exclusive waterfront area is a generous space for residents to enjoy leisurely strolls or cycling by the river.

WOHA’s principal architect Wong Mun Summ said that URA’s Kallang River Masterplan to revitalise the waterway into a vibrant lifestyle hub is “a wonderful opportunity to bring that greenery and community energy into The Tre Ver promenade, merging public and residential space via the park connector network”.

“A development next to the river would be a very good way to live in Singapore,” he added.

ADVENTURE IN THE RAINTREE VALLEY

Fronted by the original majestic raintrees on the site, the shaded Raintree Valley on the second storey delivers that neighbourhood vision.

Hop, clamber or climb - the choice is yours. A sense of fun invades the spacious boardwalk with a Climbing Cave, Bouncing Pit and Balancing Bridge, suited for kids of all ages.

When evening comes, the BBQ Cabana becomes the ideal spot for some scenic moments, and when the stars come out, residents can enjoy a stimulating outdoor view at the Sensory Patio.

With amenities like Karaoke Rooms, an Herb Garden and a Raintree Cabana, Raintree Valley will no doubt bring home-owners together, with capacious areas giving close encounters with the green giants.

SPLASHING FUN AT THE VILLAGE PLAZA

A body of water never fails to rejuvenate the senses. With this in mind, the third-storey Village Plaza is designed for residents to interact, with three pools bestowing a soothing environment for all.

The Clubhouse lets you host events or partake in a variety of activities, like cooking, gymming, co-working or studying. Each of the rooms here is designed with function in mind, but accompanied by the aesthetics of a Reflection Pool that refreshes the soul.

Ease off the weariness at the Lounge Pool, where a jacuzzi awaits to loosen knots, and deck chairs (or water swings, your pick!) look over the lazy waters into the sunset.

For the ultimate water escapade, The Tre Ver’s main 50m Lap Pool not only comes with themed islets to recreate your resort escape, but visually stretches into the Kallang River with the infinity pool concept, featuring cascading waterfalls and sunken pods that blend into the surroundings.

SOCIALISING WITH A VIEW

Bringing the idea of vertical gardens and tropical architecture to another literal level, WOHA has created sky gardens and an elevated public meeting space for residents to mingle at the Sky Loft on Level 8.

There are several areas catered to both bookworm and the boisterous, and sporting folks can get active at the many ready stations at the Wellness Loft. Standard equipment are accompanied by targeted function points such as the Physio or Stretching Corner.

The star feature of the Sky Loft is the Entertainment Loft. It’s the perfect venue for the 729 households to plan their gatherings, with pavilions dedicated to BBQ, Grill and even Teppanyaki.

A CHOICE LIFESTYLE HOME FOSTERING THAT HUMAN CONNECTION

With assets pivoted to support a balanced and healthy living, The Tre Ver is positioned to be inclusive for families and individuals wanting a lifestyle and not just a space. The connectivity to a nation-wide park system elegantly blends private units with the natural greenery in the area and beyond. It’s about trees, river, and a place you belong that you can proudly call home.

Just next to Toa Payoh and six stops away from Orchard Road and Raffles Place, this harmonious city-fringe living is a rare waterfront community offering not to be missed.

For details, visit thetrever.com.sg or call 6100 1319.