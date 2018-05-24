Brisbane: A traveller’s treasure hunt

Queensland’s expansive terrain is chock-full of adventure and scenic sights, but urbanites can also enjoy bustling and bright Brisbane

Brisbane is seen as a gateway city in the state, but is rightfully coming into its own, establishing herself through satisfying juxtapositions.

From dizzying walks and heartwarming encounters to culture-soaked hubs and sultry night-capades, we take a look at some of Brisbane’s highlights.

ALWAYS IN SEASON

The first thing you should know is that there’s no such thing as a “good” time to visit Brisbane, because the city is always in season. Blessed with sub-tropical weather year-round, it is not only the Sunshine State, but the splashy River City as well.

The Brisbane River may be a waterway cutting across spectacular views of our skyscrapers, but it’s also a hotbed of fun activities.

Cruise the river with CityCat ferries, and hop on or off at any point that piques your fancy. Or take in the sights on your own power on a kayak or paddle-board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The adventurous can abseil or rock-climb by the river at Kangaroo Point, or just take in the view as you picnic in the balmy air.

Landlubbers can take advantage of the extensive and well-connected bike routes in Brisbane, including 150 stations under the CityCycle public bike hire scheme at convenient points.

LOCAL MEET-AND-GREET

Easy to spot thanks to their red T-shirts, Brisbane Greeters can introduce you to the sights and sounds of the city.

If you’re the sort who prefers guided tours, look out for the red tee-shirts and big smiles when you visit. The Brisbane Greeters are local volunteers eager to show you their city with its many nooks and crannies. Book them online and have them either show you the Brisbane they know and love, or pick your theme and they will recommend an itinerary.

Get insider’s tips, local joints and non-touristy spots all bundled in a few hours to start your trip right. Best of all – it’s free. How’s that for hospitality?

EVOLVING DINING SCENE

Brisbane’s sunny climate offers ideal conditions for growing an abundant supply of fresh produce. For foodies, this is good news as it translates into an evolving and inventive dining scene.

Along the banks, river-view dining at Eagle Street Pier and River Quay makes for an elegant experience. An international array of cuisine is presented before iconic spots like the Story Bridge.

If you’re looking for fresh, there’s nothing quite like Jan Powers Farmers Market (above). A movement started to champion local produce, it’s now a celebrated event every Wednesday where one can discover artisanal groceries at an open-air bazaar.

There’s no better and more colourful way to end the day than to visit Eat Street Northshore. Set inside bright-hued shipping containers, 180 shops serve up street eats, curios and fashion, underneath fairy lights and the twilight sky. Enjoy the convivial air, livened up by infectious stage performances and music.

’GRAMMER LESSONS

If you’re an avid Instagrammer, we have good news for you. Brisbane’s cultural precinct of Southbank will reinforce its standing as a regional arts hub when it hosts the 9th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT9) from November 2018 to April 2019.

Bold, quirky, and most importantly, visually arresting, the backdrop of installations, interactive works and multimedia displays will be a rich canvas for stunning social-media posts. At the heart of all this is the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), so start snapping there and take in the culinary delights at the award-winning GOMA restaurant.

Vividly techni-coloured, the Brisbane Signage (above) at Southbank should be included in your must-have selfie shot. Each letter represents a local community group so stand by your favourite for that extra meaningful takeaway.

THERE’S EVEN AN ISLAND

There are some things only an offshore isle can provide. Moreton Island is just a 70-minute ferry ride away, but the transformation is astounding.

The world’s third-largest sand island offers plenty of captivating water and land activities. Don’t just snorkel – do it as you swim past a shipwreck! Or go for a boat ride – and see humpback whales! Stay at Tangalooma Island Resort (above) and you can even hand-feed wild dolphins.

Speed demons can go on a 4-wheel drive adventure or take a quad bike over the dunes, while surfer-types can challenge one another with some sand tobogganing.

A VIEW LIKE NO OTHER

Clip on or sit in. Either way, you’ll have your breath taken away as there are two ways you can take to the skies.

Enclose yourself in a gondola with seven others, and take in the view from the Wheel of Brisbane. As the 60m-high wheel goes up, you’ll get to take in a stunning 360° view of the central business district and Brisbane River.

For the brave, the Story Bridge (above) climb lets you buckle up and power your way to the top of the 80m-high cantilever structure. It is the longest cantilever bridge in Australia and one of the three bridges in the world that you can climb.

Up and down we go, and the view all around? Simply breathtaking.

HUG A NATIONAL ICON. FLY WITH ANOTHER.

Did you know that Brisbane guards the world’s first and biggest koala sanctuary? The Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary is home to 130 of the furry marsupials, as well as platypuses, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils, snakes and crocodiles. Hugging the last few animals on the list may not be the best idea, but you certainly can hug a koala here.

Qantas has gotten the stamp of approval from the iconic kangaroo. With larger economy meals onboard and box sets featuring every episode of popular television dramas, you can catch up on your favourite shows to and from your journey to Brisbane’s colour, culture and clamour.

With daily flights to Brisbane and onward connections to over 20 regional destinations in Queensland, Qantas is your preferred partner to explore beautiful Queensland.