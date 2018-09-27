At Bangkok University’s International Program, students can co-develop their own programme to match their passion and professional goals

Studying abroad is so much more than learning a new language or absorbing a new culture. The right university can help students acquire an international mindset and the professional skills they need to succeed.

Bangkok University is one of Thailand’s oldest and most well-regarded private educational institutions. Bangkok University president Petch Osathanugrah believes that universities around the world are becoming more flexible, open and comprehensive in order to encourage lifelong learning and to help students develop themselves without limits.

“In the 21st century, professional skills and an international mindset are crucial. University students should practise these skills while studying so that they can get ready to face the world as quality global citizens,” he said.

CUSTOMISE YOUR PROFESSIONAL ADVENTURE

With this in mind, Bangkok University’s International Program is one of the first in Thailand to allow students to design their own study programmes assisted by faculty members. This allows students to tailor their studies to match their interests and professional goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead of sitting passively through lectures, students enjoy a hands-on, creative curriculum that they manage themselves. Professional projects take the place of homework assignments, while class time centres around discussions where students develop their communication, teamwork and organisation skills. The International Program students are taught in English by Thai and international professors.

Learning is not limited to the campus, as students are expected to build professional networks and take advantage of Bangkok University’s strong alumni. The school boasts extensive partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders, corporate partners and other global higher-education institutions. This offers students a wealth of opportunities and valuable access to internships, mentorships and post-graduation careers.

PROGRAMMES WITH POTENTIAL

The Bangkok University International Program offers nine programmes, each developed for its relevance to the global economy. Students can apply for:

Entrepreneurship

Innovative Media Production

Culinary Arts and Design

Computer Graphics and Multimedia

Communication Arts

Hotel and Restaurant Management

International Tourism Management

Marketing

Business English

The university also offers a selection of Master’s and Doctoral degrees.

All nine programmes prize creativity, in keeping with the university’s aim of developing professionals who can not only survive, but compete globally.

For instance, students enrolled in a Bachelor Degree in Innovative Media Production study modules like the Art of Storytelling and Creative Design Workshop. Undergraduates in the Bachelor Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management programme study modules like Creative Leadership Skills and Entrepreneurship in the Hotel and Restaurant Business.

Other programmes like the Bachelor Degree in International Tourism Management require students to do internships, which are sourced through the school’s corporate network.

Each full-time programme is four years long, but transfer students can apply to have their prior learning at other institutions recognised and accredited when enrolling at Bangkok University, on a case-by-case basis.

AN INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK

International students at Bangkok University hail from over 50 countries, creating a vibrant and multicultural learning environment. For many, being in Bangkok itself is an education beyond compare, and the friendships and professional connections they form can benefit them for life.

Said Ms Alexandria Mallillin, a sophomore in the Bangkok University International Program: “Having an international mindset is an important factor in achieving my goals. Bangkok University offers modern programmes. Being a student here gives me a new perspective on life and this world, since I have friends from various countries, and the teachers are excellent coaches.”

For Ms Mallillin, the creative curriculum and campus make learning exciting and enjoyable, while keeping it relevant to the future needs of her chosen occupation.

“Thailand is the world’s food hub and the best source of ingredients,” she said. “My classroom is not a lecture room, but a kitchen, a restaurant and a cafe. My projects are all about the arts and design in the form of food and desserts.

“Being a chef is about more than just cooking – it’s also creating a new experience through edible art. This new perspective will take me to my dream career.”

Watch this clip for a taste of what undergraduates in Bangkok University’s International Program can expect.