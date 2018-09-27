Catch up on your catechins

When Emperor Shen Nung – who was said to have discovered tea in 2737 B.C. – first tasted this beverage, his tastebuds were probably left tingling. Little did he know that it was probably his body’s way of celebrating the health benefits that come from the beverage that we commonly drink today.

Brought to Japan in A.D. 805 by a monk named Dengyo Daishi, tea cultivation and brewing took on another treatment, and became the famous green tea we now know and love. And it’s in green tea that catechins may be found.

A TINGLING TONGUE-TWISTER

The word “catechins” may sound like a quirky combination of a cough and sneeze, but it’s really the exact opposite.

According to Healthhub, catechins (pronounced cat-a-kins) are a powerful antioxidant. Green tea, because it undergoes little processing, is rich in catechins.

Grouped under tea polyphenols, which gives tea its distinctive and delicious mouthfeel, catechins have been consistently lauded for their health benefits. Healthhub says that catechins offer several benefits like lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Research published by Hasan Mukhtar, PhD, of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, has shown that the polyphenols in green tea could help prevent the spread of prostate cancer and inhibit the growth of blood vessels that nurture tumours.

Another study conducted by Dr Shinichi Kuriyama of Tohoku University in Sendai followed 40,530 locals for up to 11 years. It found a link between green tea and lower death risk.

For instance, there were 31 per cent fewer cardiovascular deaths among women who drank five or more cups of green tea each day than those who drank less than one cup.

BREWED BETTER

A BOTTLE A DAY

Combined with other healthy diet and lifestyle options, a bottle of green tea a day may make a difference to your health.

