Celebrated architect for a celebrated home

Never in architectural history has there ever been a time that a father and son are involved in the design of an Olympic swimming pool in the same city for two separate Olympics – except when it came to Kenzo and Paul Noritaka Tange.

One of the leading representatives of Japanese architecture in the 20th century, the late Kenzo Tange – who designed for Tokyo's 1964 Olympics – was a winner of the 1987 Pritzker Architecture Prize and internationally renowned for his modern Japanese style of architecture.

Today, the younger Tange, who is himself an award-winning and established architect with a global perspective, has – as one of a three-member team – taken on the mantle of designing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Aquatics Centre.

The recipient of a Masters in Architecture from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design in 1985, the talented Mr Tange is also the name behind JadeScape, an awe-inspiring new condominium coming into bloom in Shunfu.

AN EXTENSION OF NATURE

JadeScape is designed to maximise the view towards the picturesque MacRitchie Reservoir Park. Photo: Shutterstock

Advertisement

Advertisement

Designed with an Asian garden theme in mind, JadeScape takes its inspiration from nature – more specifically, the beautiful MacRitchie Reservoir nearby.

The reservoir’s terrain has been reimagined by Mr Tange and used to great effect through a built environment that celebrates nature. In a landscape that follows an Asian garden topography, JadeScape is picturesque at every turn, its residential towers resembling a majestic mountain range that encompasses the outline of MacRitchie Reservoir.

“We wanted the facades of the JadeScape towers to be oriented toward the MacRitchie Reservoir, creating a connection between them and maximising the view towards the reservoir from each building,” explained Mr Tange, architect and chairman of Tange Associates.

“The desire to interrelate and connect the residential complex to the environment led to the concept of sumi-e (ink painting). We wanted to create layers of depth, similar to the overlapping feeling of a mountain scape in sumi-e painting, which brings into balance the surrounding greenery, water and mountains.”

Instead of monolithic, imposing walls, each building is slightly different with its own identity, but all are harmonised within the site. Their placement is layered to create interesting nooks throughout the estate, leading to a variety of small areas with a different atmosphere and scenery for residents to discover.

Enjoy a dip in the pool at JadeScape. Artist's impression

MORE THAN JUST A NAME

Just as both its architect and landscape find their roots in the beauty of nature, JadeScape is itself a term that carries much meaning.

“Jade” in the condominium’s name represents its positioning as one of luxury and prestige – much like the valuable material itself. At the same time, jade is known for its green hues, and so represents the varied, lush greenery of the condominium and hints at the elegant grandeur found within its borders.

Meanwhile, “Scape” appropriately describes the overall setting and nature-inspired offerings of the property. Used in combination, and akin to the word “landscape”, JadeScape denotes the extensiveness of greenery in the development and reflects the property’s richness in concept, value and nature.

MANY REASONS FOR THE ANTICIPATION

Not only is JadeScape a reflection of the eminent Tange legacy, its very location makes it highly desirable.

Located in the heart of Singapore, it is within walking distance to Marymount MRT station and the future Upper Thomson MRT station, making it easily accessible via a total of four MRT lines – the current Circle and North South lines, as well as the Thomson East Coast Line that is under construction, and the future Cross Island Line.

Those who drive will enjoy extremely convenient commutes, with JadeScape being well-connected to the Pan Island Expressway and Central Expressway, as well as the future North South Corridor – Singapore’s first integrated transport corridor featuring continuous bus lanes and cycling trunk routes linking towns to the city centre.

In terms of amenities, there are plenty in the vicinity for JadeScape residents to pick from – be they shopping malls and entertainment centres like Thomson Plaza, Junction 8, AMK Hub and Toa Payoh Hub, or Shunfu Mart and the numerous eateries and trendy cafes round the corner on Upper Thomson Road.

The proximity of good schools is important and the condominium is close to renowned ones such as Ai Tong Primary School, Catholic High School, Raffles Institution, Raffles Girls’ School and Eunoia Junior College. Similarly, international schools such as Stamford American International School, Australian International School and Global Indian International School are just minutes away by car.

JadeScape is a short stroll to the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Photo: Shutterstock

And of course, nature is nearby – JadeScape is a short stroll to not one but two parks – MacRitchie Reservoir Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Developed by Qingjian Realty, the condominium units feature luxurious and premium interior fittings. Each home is well-equipped with comprehensive smart home features – something you can try experiencing at its state-of-the-art show unit.

With over 100 common facilities in the development, and either panoramic views of MacRitchie Reservoir or unblocked views of neighbouring landed estates, JadeScape stands out for being a highly attractive property – whether for owner occupation or investment.

The JadeScape sales gallery will be opened at the end of the month. Visit jadescape.com.sg for details.

