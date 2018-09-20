Cooling measures no barrier to good buys

Well-located and well-priced properties like Park Colonial represent great value with room for potential capital appreciation

The most recent round of property cooling measures kicked in on July 5, but people have done their sums and are still buying.

Are investors being audacious or astute?

Should home-hunters be buying or staying away?

The answer, it seems, depends on factors like the property’s location, proximity to transport networks, facilities and how well it meets one’s needs.

NOT ALL BUYERS SHARE THE SAME MOTIVATIONS

Demand is always present because people have evolving housing needs, pointed out Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer at ERA Realty Network. “What this round of cooling measures has done is to make it less attractive for investors who wish to buy private property,” he said. “However, upgrading demand, due to an improved financial situation or changing family needs, will still be present.”

Sales of new homes remain healthy after the July 5 cooling measures, said Mr Lee Sze Teck, head of research at Huttons Asia. Developers sold more than 1,300 new homes on the back of around 700 to 800 homes launched for sale from July 6 to the end of August. This shows that there is ample demand and liquidity in the market, he added.

Added Mr Alvin Tan, executive director of PropNex International: “The bulk of the purchasers are first-timers buying their first property for investment.”

NOT ALL SITUATIONS ARE THE SAME

It may seem to go against reason, but Mr Tan said he would encourage first-timers to consider entering the market. He argued that the cooling measures have made most sellers price their products more sensitively, rather than simply pricing them high.

“Most sellers would have taken a cautious position in their pricing,” he explained. For example, a unit selling for S$1 million six months ago could be selling for S$1.2 million now without the cooling measures, simply due to the hype in the market and exuberant collective land sales.

“But with the cooling measures, it would bring the seller back to pricing the development at S$1 million. So for first-timers, they will gain by buying a property today at prices from six months ago,” said Mr Tan.

The cooling measures ensure that prices are kept in check and the property market is sustainable in the long run, added Mr Lee. “With this understanding, buyers are on the lookout for products with superior location and excellent growth potential.”

NOT ALL LOCATIONS ARE AS ACCESSIBLE

Park Colonial is located next to Woodleigh MRT station. Some observers feel this is one reason why the condominium appeals to both investors and owner-occupiers.

Indeed, if buyers have one chance to buy a good property, ERA’s Mr Lim said they would want to buy one in a project with excellent transport links and potential for capital appreciation.

“Proximity to an MRT station is still a major selling point,” he said. “This appeals to both owner-occupiers and investors because of the convenience it brings. Properties near MRT stations are also usually more popular with tenants, who are willing to pay for the added convenience.”

Huttons’ Mr Lee cited Park Colonial’s location as a key selling point. The project is located in a private residential enclave, next to the heritage-rich Woodleigh Park – home to colonial-era black-and-white bungalows

There are limited land parcels besides MRT stations for residential development. Park Colonial is just next to Woodleigh MRT station, five stops to Dhoby Ghaut MRT, a major interchange to the North South, Northeast and Circle lines and a mere 10-minute drive to Orchard Road. It is hard to replicate Park Colonial’s convenient location and this has caught the attention of savvy buyers, said Mr Lee.

Mr Tan from PropNex agrees. “Location is everything in a property purchase and Park Colonial ticks all the boxes when it comes to location,” he said. “Not only is Park Colonial located right next to the Woodleigh MRT station, it is also situated across the upcoming Woodleigh Shopping Mall and Bidadari township.”

The township is set to be a vibrant residential estate with a 10-hectare park and a heritage walk.

NOT ALL PROPERTIES ARE PRICED THE SAME

Proximity to educational institutions like St Andrew's Village is another plus point for families.

Mr Tan feels that Park Colonial is rightly-priced not only due to its position next to an MRT station and opposite a future shopping mall, but also for the host of good educational institutions nearby, such as the Stamford American International School, St Andrew’s Village with its primary and secondary schools and junior college, Cedar Girls Secondary School and Maria Stella High School.

Park Colonial's price point also compares favourably with neighbouring projects, said Mr Lim. “Park Colonial was sold at an average price of between S$1,700 and S$1,800 psf.”

Given that more than 60 per cent of units in Park Colonial are made up of one- and two-bedroom apartments, buyers may also find the prices more affordable.

Mr Lee also said that Park Colonial’s location and growth potential means the current prices will soon become undervalued.

“Buyers who purchase early will definitely gain first-mover advantage.”