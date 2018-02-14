GETTING MORE WOMEN ONBOARD

With technological advances and the rising demand for new skill sets, women are increasingly making their strides in the maritime industry. Brought to you by Asia Pacific Maritime

As a maritime lawyer who has to manage collision claims, freight claims and cargo disputes, Ms Magdalene Chew often finds herself onboard various types of vessels to effect arrests at night or in bad weather conditions.



Ms Chew, who is the director and president of Asia Legal LLC & Women International Shipping and Trading Association Singapore, represents a small but growing number of women who are making their mark in the maritime industry, which has been traditionally dominated by men. She is one of the speakers at the 15th Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) exhibition and conference that will be held in Singapore next month.

A 2017 global research by McKinsey showed that the top-quartile companies that had executive-level gender diversity worldwide had a 21 per cent likelihood of outperforming their fourth-quartile industry peers on Earnings Before Interest & Tax margins.

But estimates by the International Transport Workers’ Federation showed that only two per cent of the world’s maritime workforce is made up of women. Through its global programme on the Integration of Women in the Maritime Sector, the International Maritime Organisation is making a concerted effort to help the industry move away from that tradition and to groom more women in leadership roles.

“Diversity may be discomfiting but perhaps that is exactly why it would help the industry – new ideas, fresh debates and innovative solutions can result from this,” said Ms Chew.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN

The shift towards digitisation could present more work opportunities for women as traditional shipping and maritime companies are no longer just looking for deep sea domain knowledge.

“The kinds of skill sets required now aren’t the ones that can only be gained at sea,” said Ms K D Adamson, futurist and CEO of UK-based Futurenautics Group, a maritime research consultancy firm.

Ms Adamson, who’s the moderator for the Women Leaders in Maritime session at the APM conference, added: “From data science and artificial intelligence to innovation labs and new kinds of collaborative management and leadership approaches, shipping and maritime companies are now looking and competing for the same kind of talent everyone else is looking for. That represents a huge opportunity for women to enter the industry.”

Ms Chew shared that men and women have different strengths and weaknesses and their strengths should be cultivated for the benefit of the company and the industry as a whole.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



“Women network in different ways and they are more effective in getting what they want in different ways as they are often better communicators,” she said.

She added: “When I started in legal practice, there were only a handful of female maritime litigators whom I saw in court regularly. There are now more. This is important as people, men or women, need to have role models or mentors and if a young female lawyer can see that there are indeed women who are building successful careers in this area, they would be encouraged to continue.”

OVERCOMING THE ODDS

Ms Chew admits that while women are fairly well-represented when it comes to transactional maritime legal work, they are less so when it comes to work regarding maritime disputes, an area she handles.

The long hours and vigorous demands in maritime litigation work could be one reason why there are more men than women litigators in the maritime sector, said Ms Chew.

“Cases are often international in scope and involve multiple parties and different areas of law. It is also a fast-paced industry and clients expect you to be available to help them with their difficulties around the clock,” she explained.

Indeed, while there are quite a few female trainees in maritime law who move on to become junior associates, Ms Su Yin Anand, co-founder and director of Young Professionals in Shipping Network, noted that some women drop out of the profession due to family commitments in the later part of their careers. Ms Anand is also the senior legal counsel at South32 Marketing, where she handles charter party disputes, compliance issues and ship finance.

“The industry must start thinking of more flexible and innovative ways to allow men and women with families to stay and contribute in a productive way to the workforce,” said Ms Anand.

Hear what Ms Anand, Ms Chew, Ms Adamson and more have to say at the Women Leaders in Maritime session at the 15th Asia Pacific Maritime (APM).

2018 marks APM’s 15th anniversary, and will see the introduction of the inaugural APM Leaders’ Forum on March 14. To find out more, visit apmaritime.com/.