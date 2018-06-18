Guess who's coming to dinner?

Your friends and loved ones, thanks to Affinity At Serangoon’s facilities and amenities that make hosting and house parties a joy

One of life’s most pleasurable activities is having friends and family over for dinner. There’s nothing more enjoyable than being able to catch up with cherished ones over good food and drinks.

Apart from getting the right mix of fun, food and friends, it also helps if you’re hosting your party at a space that will get the conversation going, like Affinity At Serangoon.

Jointly developed by Oxley Holdings, Lian Beng Group, Apricot Capital, and entities of KSH Holdings and Heeton Holdings, Affinity At Serangoon is a sprawling estate comprising 1,052 units that range from one- to four-bedroom units as well as 40 strata-landed houses.

LET’S GET THE PARTY STARTED

Host guests at the beautiful Clubhouse. Artist's impression: Oxley Serangoon

Located conveniently at Serangoon North Avenue 1, the mega development touts a formidable raft of features that will surely up your hosting cred.

Three exclusive islands within the compound offer something for every need. The Alfresco Kitchen and Alfresco Dining island is perfect for entertaining guests in a casual and relaxed environment on a balmy evening. For spectacular city views, check out the Clubhouse with the fully-equipped Sky BBQ and Floating Gym. Fancy a merry pool party? Chill out with your squad with greasy hotdogs and ice-cold beer at the Island BBQ or Island Pool Deck.

If you need to nip out for some last-minute party supplies, you don’t have to go very far. In fact, the condominium itself houses five retail shops so everything you need is right at your doorstep. That means more time for your guests, more time for yourself.

Get last-minute party supplies at one of the five retail shops in the compound. Artist's impression: Oxley Serangoon

HOME, SWEET HOME

If you’d rather invite your guests into your pride and joy that is your home, Affinity At Serangoon has got you covered. Each unit features a fully-fitted kitchen with a durable quartz kitchen countertop, premium Grohe fittings and spiffy Bosch appliances. Whipping up a delicious four-course meal your guests can savour has never been easier.

Three-bedroom deluxe units have an additional island countertop and a choice of an Asian or Western alfresco kitchen concept, each created to optimise your cooking and entertaining style.

The developers have also deliberately ensured that every unit has a flexible layout that allows non-structural walls to be hacked. This means you can configure your home to maximise space for entertaining guests.

If the high-quality fit and finishings don’t get your guests talking, the view certainly will. A majority of the units are north-south facing, and offer panoramic, unblocked views.

If you’ve chosen one of the exclusive strata-landed houses, you’ll be happy to know that most of these units have high ceilings, skylights above the dining area and direct access to a 67m lap pool.

Each of the 40 strata-landed houses offers direct access to a 67m lap pool. Artist's impression: Oxley Serangoon

Your guests have no excuse to be late to the party, thanks to the area’s seamless connectivity to major expressways and public transport networks.

What’s more, the recent improvements to the junction at Serangoon Avenue 2 and the widening of Upper Paya Lebar Road have helped ease peak-hour congestion. There’s also a shuttle service from Serangoon MRT station – an interchange station for the Circle and North-east MRT lines.

If preparing Masterchef-worthy meals isn’t quite your cup of tea, you have the option of heading out or ordering in from popular food hubs nearby, such as myVillage, Serangoon Gardens Market and Chomp Chomp, for some of Singapore’s best delicacies. Chilli crab, anyone?

ENJOY THE COMMUNITY SPIRIT

The many amenities at Affinity At Serangoon could also widen your social circle by giving you the opportunity to bond with fellow residents.

Strike up conversations with neighbours during an evening jog or stroll along the Floating Boardwalk, Firefly Path or the luminescent Plankton Cove, or find yourself an exercise buddy at the tennis court, outdoor gym and fitness corner. Enjoy more than 10 thematic gardens, including an aromatic spice garden and a charming water plant garden.

Artist's impression of the floating boardwalk.

Families with school-going children will benefit from the development’s

proximity to stellar schools such as Rosyth Primary School and Zhonghua Primary School. For expatriate families, Lycee Francais Singapore and the Australian International School are also a short walk away.

So, come home to all that you cherish, at Affinity At Serangoon.

For details, visit liveataffinity.sg/.