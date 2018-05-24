Marvel at Australia’s jewelled sea, the Great Barrier Reef

This 8,000-year-old grand dame remains a mystical, stunning destination. Here are four ways you can witness this natural wonder.

The turquoise waters off the city of Cairns, Queensland, play guardian to the coastal area sitting central to the reef. But the city itself is not to be outdone in beauty.

Things get tropical here with all that sand and sea, but the area is also hugged generously by the lush rainforests of Kuranda National Park and the stately MacAlister range. The area’s natural beauty beckons everyone outdoors, and sparkling sights can be taken in both on land and below the water.

No longer a destination only for scuba divers, everyone can now enjoy facets of a Great Barrier Reef experience through these four stunning locations.

CAIRNS CITY

Book a day tour on Sunlover Cruises and take a dip in the ocean, amusement-park style.

Arrive at the gateway city to the Great Barrier Reef and unwind in the warm waters and even warmer smiles of the locals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ll find the best congregation at the Cairns Esplanade. By day, it’s palm-lined boardwalk strolls and idyllic sunbathing by the man-made lagoon. By night, the aroma from numerous restaurants and locals having a “barbie” (barbecue) wafts through the air, along with live entertainment, buskers, and plenty of retail stalls for that carnival vibe.

The area is also home to many reliable tour operators. Popular options like Reef Magic and Sunlover Cruises bring you face-to-face with the Great Barrier Reef. Snorkel, dive, or ride a submersible – each offers a different facet of this Unesco World Heritage site. It’s also quite the sight from the air if you hire a helicopter!

A day tour on Sunlover Cruises includes other fun activities beyond the reef. Pop into the sea via a theme-park-style water slide, get a real feel of the marine creatures via their touch tank, and even enjoy glamping options – you could sleep under the stars on the Great Barrier Reef. It’s truly magical to be surrounded by the wonders of nature.

PALM COVE

Lose yourself in the idyllic surroundings of Palm Cove.

Romance comes alive at Palm Cove, home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Queensland. It’s only 30 minutes from Cairns City, but somehow feels cut off from the rest of the world.

This tropical paradise boasts a stylish collection of cafes, boutiques and spas, lined by a glimmering sea and white beaches. The natural setting invites one to kayak in the water, or just enjoy a breezy stroll by the sea that gave birth to the Great Barrier Reef.

Famed also for great dining options and luxurious spas, Palm Cove is designed for one to unwind and relax, in quiet sophistication, even as the sun colours everything a stunning shade of golden as it sets.

FITZROY ISLAND

For those looking for a spectrum of activities, head to Fitzroy Island, which is a 45-minute ferry ride away. There’s plenty there – from rainforest to reef – to engage groups and families.

Almost completely surrounded by coral, this snorkelling hotspot is safe for watersports and fascinating glass-bottomed boat rides. You can also explore the waters by paddling a kayak – don’t be surprised if you see someone bouncing on a giant sea trampoline!

Visitors who are into exotic flora can try spotting native orchids and local spices along two prominent trails. You could find yourself surrounded by lush rainforests, or at a stunning lighthouse lookout point. Every step becomes a sensory journey of sight, smell and touch in this reserve.

HAMILTON ISLAND

Heart Reef is a great place to gain some perspective of your place in the overall scheme of things.

Luxe it up at Hamilton Island, part of the achingly beautiful Whitsundays. Less than a two-hour flight from Brisbane or just over an hour from Cairns, this is where top-tier hotels, world-class golf courses and premier spas pamper travellers wanting to indulge themselves.

The island is owned by the Oatley family. They run Hamilton Island Enterprises, which operates most of the accommodation and businesses on the island. Visitors have six accommodation options, from the Qualia luxury resort, to Beach Club suites and Reef View hotel and holiday bungalows.

Sailing and golfing enthusiasts can head to the Hamilton Island Yacht Club and Hamilton Island Golf Club. The latter is located on Dent island – also a part of the Whitsundays – and is the only 18-hole championship course on its own island.

Surrounded by an intricate network of vibrant corals and rare marine life, you’ll swim among manta rays, sea turtles, dolphins and even seasonally, some humpback whales. While there are plenty of boating types to charter, don’t forget to fly over Heart Reef, which looks like it could have been made by Mother Nature for the Instagram generation.

But all that is white and azure begins a transformation at dusk, when rich pinks and amber hues disappear into a twinkling night sky, as you dine in this cascading backdrop of nature.

Cairns is a 20-hour drive from Brisbane, so why not fly in comfort instead with Qantas? Upsized economy seats keep one’s energy up while Boxed Set entertainment means you can binge-watch your favourite television series en route! Land refreshed, and enjoy the sparkling welcome of the city and the Great Barrier Reef.

With daily flights to Brisbane and onward connections to over 20 regional destinations in Queensland, including Cairns, Qantas is your preferred partner to explore beautiful Queensland.