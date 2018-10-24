Mayfair Modern: A new wave of premium homes at Bukit Timah

Hot on the heels of the success of Mayfair Gardens, Oxley Holdings brings the sophistication of Mayfair, London, to another level with the launch of Mayfair Modern

As the common adage goes, good things often come in pairs. Such is the case for Oxley Holdings’ upscale Mayfair-themed developments – Mayfair Modern and Mayfair Gardens. After Mayfair Gardens debuted with a strong take-up rate of more than 50 per cent in less than a month since its official launch, the 171-unit Mayfair Modern is set to enter the property market in the last quarter of 2018.

RIDING ON ITS FIRST-MOVER ADVANTAGE

A slew of en-bloc sale transactions and government land sales took place along Bukit Timah Road and Dunearn Road at the end of 2017. The forward-looking Oxley was the first developer to zoom in on this premium stretch and went on to acquire the Mayfair site along Rifle Range Road at just S$1,244 per square foot per plot ratio – the lowest price leading the pack.

As seen from the robust performance of the Mayfair Gardens launch, the pricing and location of the development appears to have hit a sweet spot among homeowners and property investors looking to buy a property in 2018.

TOP-OF-THE-LINE FEATURES

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking a leaf from the architectural roots of stately homes in Mayfair, London, Mayfair Modern features the same classic facade with a modern finish. Featuring a timeless black and white palette, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, residents can expect bright and airy living spaces that have been optimised to make the best use of space.

Reminiscent of high-end hotels and developments, opulent marble flooring is used in the living and dining areas, lending an air of grandeur to homes at Mayfair Modern. The luxury theme carries on to the kitchen, which is fitted out with top-grade kitchen appliances from Gaggenau.

Most new launches these days come with units that are smart-home-ready. What sets homes in Mayfair Modern apart from other players in the market is the use of biometric smart home systems that promise an added level of security and a seamless user experience.

PICTURE-PERFECT VIEWS

The private property enclave Mayfair Modern sits in is home to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the future Rifle Range Nature Park. Mayfair Modern’s skilfully landscaped grounds are a natural extension of its verdant surroundings. Careful thought will be made in selecting the flora and fauna used in the estate in order to harmonise its environment with the lush foliage all around.

The one- to four-bedroom units in eight-storey-high apartment blocks feature sweeping greenery views or scenic snap shots of the quaint railway tracks along the Bukit Timah Rail Corridor.

Mayfair Modern will have a 50m-long swimming pool where aspiring Joseph Schoolings can practise and perfect their swimming technique.

WELL-ROUNDED LIFESTYLE

With good schools, amenities and a comprehensive transport system a stone’s throw from Mayfair Modern, the new launch brings together the different facets of daily living in one central location.

King Albert Park MRT is a breezy five-minute walk away, making commuting to other parts of Singapore a fuss-free journey. Covered walkways and and a link bridge make it easy for residents to reach the MRT station, come rain or shine.

Bukit Timah Road and Dunearn Road are home to some of Singapore’s top schools. These include National Junior College, Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Girls’ High School and Raffles Girls’ Primary School. Residents at Mayfair Modern can look forward to being 1km away from Methodist Girls’ School and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School. Families who live nearer the school get priority when a ballot is conducted at oversubscribed primary schools.

In addition to being close to the school belt, Mayfair Modern is near learning centres at Bukit Timah Plaza, Coronation Plaza and King’s Arcade. Reachable by car within 10 minutes, families do not have to travel too far afield to send the young ones for enrichment classes.

Cold Storage at Sime Darby Building and FairPrice Finest at Bukit Timah Plaza make grocery runs a quick and convenient affair.

From bakeries serving artisan bread to local-themed eateries, the plethora of food options around the Bukit Timah area will satisfy the taste buds of most foodies.

With Mayfair Modern being Oxley’s final launch in 2018, the home-grown developer is ending the year on a high note with a project that serves as the cherry on top of its extensive real estate portfolio.

To delve deeper into the housing and investment opportunities presented by this project, visit the Mayfair Modern sales gallery at Blackmore Drive (opposite Methodist Girls’ School) from Nov 3 onwards.

This advertorial was produced in partnership with 99.co.