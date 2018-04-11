MODERN LIVING IN THE HEART OF KATONG

Get easy access to the beach, the central business district … and glorious food

Imagine waking up with the sunrise and going for a rejuvenating jog along the beach at East Coast Park. Then, after a quick dip in the pool back home, you stroll to a nearby cafe in Katong to refuel on poached eggs and avocado toast.

Imagine having the time to linger over your breakfast and not rush off to work … because the central business district is just minutes away by car.

BON APPETIT

After work, you can unwind at a host of swanky restaurants or wallet-friendly eateries within walking distance of your home.

Feast on authentic North Indian food at family favourite Zaffron Kitchen, or enjoy delectable tacos at the Mexican-inspired Lower East Side Taqueria – perfect for date nights. For dessert, nothing beats botanically-inspired gelato selections at Bird of Paradise. On the way home, stop by Firebake for artisanal bread fresh from the oven for the next day’s breakfast.

If all you want is a quick and fuss-free, yet satisfying meal, head to one of the many famous laksa offerings in the neighbourhood.

For a leisurely weekend breakfast, have a cuppa – gao, siew dai or peng – and a cream puff or two at local old-school bakery Chin Mee Chin Confectionery.

You need not have to travel far to shop or catch the latest blockbusters either. Shopping malls packed to the brim with dining, retail, lifestyle and entertainment options, like Parkway Parade, i12 and Katong V, are at your doorstep.

LEARNING JOURNEYS

Imagine having a host of renowned schools that are just a few minutes’ drive away from your home.

Good schools form the core of any child’s learning journey, and Katong is home to a host of reputable schools, including Pat’s Schoolhouse, Odyssey Preschool, Tao Nan Primary School, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School and Victoria Junior College.

Quality international schools like the Canadian International School and Chatsworth International School are also nearby.

CONNECTED DEVELOPMENT

And what if you lived just a few minutes’ walk from two future MRT stations – Tanjong Katong and Marine Parade? No place in Singapore would be too far, and commuting to school or work would be a cinch.

Heading abroad for a business trip or holiday would also be as easy as pie, since Changi Airport is just a short drive away via the ECP.

CONTEMPORARY, TIMELESS REALITY

This life – and lifestyle – is there for the taking for Amber45 residents.

Situated in District 15, this rare, 139-unit freehold development by the UOL Group is set in a popular neighbourhood steeped in history.

Amber45’s spacious units include 2-bedroom, 3+guest and 4-bedroom homes. All unit types feature efficient layouts that make the most of the available living space, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows to let natural light in and take advantage of the expansive views.

The development has a whole raft of facilities, including a 50m lap pool, landscaped pools with spa features, a clubhouse, children’s playground, gym and tennis court.

SMART HOME

Amber45, a voice-activated smart home, lets you control features like the lights and air-conditioning with your voice.

You can also say goodbye to keychain clutter. A smart digital door lock lets you secure the main door with your smartphone while the Amber45 mobile app can be used to book facilities, manage guest invites and access side gates.

A SOUND INVESTMENT

Resale values of properties in the Katong area have risen recently, driven by strong demand by cash-flush investors and families following successful and prospective collective sales in the area.

With its convenient location between the East Coast area and downtown Singapore, analysts see plenty of potential for high capital appreciation for homes in the district. In fact, many sellers have recently raised their asking prices – benchmarking them against the recent bullish land bids in the area.

Tucked away amid the hustle and bustle of the east, Amber45 is both right in the middle of all the action and yet a peaceful oasis, lush with greenery. Little wonder then that it is likely to be one of the most anticipated launches of the year.

Visit amber45.sg or call 6100 6331 for details.