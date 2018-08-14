Future forward is how technology will power the homes at JadeScape

We talk about Singapore moving towards a Smart Nation status. But to bring it to reality, our very living environment has to be designed such that technology can be utilised to make our lives easier, safer and more convenient at multiple touch points.

And that is exactly what new condominium, JadeScape, is designed to do.

Located in Shunfu, the entire development is powered with smart features so that its residents will enjoy all the benefits that technology brings in a seamless living experience that is unsurpassed.

“As the first developer to introduce smart homes in Singapore with The Visionaire in 2016, we continue to chart new frontiers in the property market with even smarter features in homes,” said Mr Li Jun, executive director at Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group, JadeScape’s developer.

INTEGRATED INTELLIGENCE

Thoughtfully incorporated to help residents live smart, JadeScape’s smart features cover the spectrum of benefits under the six categories of smarter security, efficiency, health, living, community and care.

Each unit will come with a console and mobile app that make it easy and convenient to control all the smart features in the home, including:



· Face recognition technology at the lift lobby that allows seamless and secure access into the home.

· Smart air-conditioner-cum-eco water heater, where waste heat generated by the air-conditioning condenser unit is recycled to heat up the home’s water tank, leading to a 35-per-cent savings on electricity bills.

· An integrated sink and dishwasher that cuts dishwashing time by 50 per cent. Residents will be notified via their phone app when the washing is done. The dishwasher can also perform ultrasonic cleaning of fruit and vegetables, removing up to 99.99 per cent of chemicals and bacteria. In addition, it comes with a water purification system to provide purified alkaline water.

JadeScape’s smart features – thanks in part to Singtel’s Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) – extend to the entire condominium, bringing a new level of convenience to its residents. Residents can check on the availability of the car washing bay in real-time, while smart sensors at lighting and water points automatically detect malfunction or leakage. At home, if smoke is detected via the smart smoke detector, a push notification will be sent instantly to the condominium security personnel and your family members.

The accompanying mobile app lets residents perform a wide variety of functions in an intuitive, fuss-free manner. For example, residents can use it to pay maintenance fees, book facilities, switch on the air conditioner before they reach home and unlock their doors remotely.

MULTI-GENERATION LIVING WITH CUSTOMISED AMENITIES

At JadeScape, residents can enjoy multi-generation living with facilities catered for seniors. Photo: Shutterstock

JadeScape has an exclusive number of homes specifically fitted for those who want to enjoy their golden years to the fullest and live independently, yet be within the same condominium as their children’s families.

Working in close consultation with industry and healthcare experts, these Gold Standard homes are designed to achieve four main objectives for seniors – create a comfortable living environment, put in place 24-hour medical and care services, provide healthy dietary and nutrition services, and encourage a happy lifestyle with social activities at home.

These provisions include gently sloping ramps at the entrance and balcony; soft-surface flooring throughout the home; pull-down hydraulic dish racks and wardrobe hangers; lowered kitchen and vanity counters for easier access; and bathroom handrails, support bars, slip-resistant tiles and a wall-mounted seat in the shower.

In addition to the smart home features of all JadeScape units, Gold Standard homes will incorporate safety features such as a two-way audio-visual IP camera, a sleep sensor and a customised simplified control panel.

On top of that, JadeScape’s gym will include equipment catering to the elderly that helps them improve their strength, balance, coordination and mobility.

Said Mr Li: “With The Gold Standard, we have designed a way of life catered to the growing demographic of financially-stable retirees who desire independence and have very different needs.”

A GREEN OASIS, CENTRALLY LOCATED

JadeScape residents can expect panoramic views towards MacRitchie Reservoir Park or unblocked views over neighbouring landed estates. Photo: Shutterstock

Conveniently located in the heart of Singapore, with transport nodes, malls, eateries, schools and other amenities in close proximity, JadeScape is a highly attractive 1,206-unit condominium in Shunfu. It has six retail shops, more than 100 common facilities and offers panoramic views towards MacRitchie Reservoir Park or unblocked views over neighbouring landed estates.

Drawing inspiration from the tranquil MacRitchie Reservoir nearby, it is designed based on an Asian garden theme and offers a good selection of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom and penthouse units.

While the four- and five-bedders come with private lifts, the two exclusive penthouse units boast a generous space of 4,198 sq ft each.

Given its sought-after central location, comprehensive and standard-setting smart features, as well as option for multi-generation living, JadeScape is much more than a home – it is a truly wise investment for the future.

