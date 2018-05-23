A savvy investment for discerning buyers

Lush greenery, city-fringe living and excellent connectivity make this development one that ticks all the right boxes

Whether you’re buying a condominium unit to call it home or as a form of investment, your checklist will include several key criteria.

Factors like good accessibility, a wealth of nearby amenities, reputable schools, shopping and dining options as well as proximity to the city would probably be high on your list of priorities. Finding a home that meets some of these criteria is hard enough, but what if you could find a development that ticks all of these boxes?

The Hammock area offers residents a cosy nook to escape from the bustle of daily life. Artist's impression: Park Colonial

Say hello to Park Colonial, a luxury condominium in the heart of Woodleigh.

Jointly developed by CEL Development, Heeton Holdings and KSH Holdings, Park Colonial boasts premium facilities like a charming English Breakfast House, Sensory Spa Pavilions and a 10m-high, glass-clad clubhouse called The Colonial Club.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superior facilities aside, savvy buyers know that location is everything when it comes to investing in property.

Situated in a private enclave of residences in the Bidadari area, Park Colonial scores big on this front. This up-and-coming development is located near the city centre, the Central Expressway and Pan Island Expressway.

Park Colonial may have an exclusive location but that does not mean it’s inaccessible – in fact, it’s located right at the doorstep of Woodleigh MRT station.

It will also be within easy reach of a host of upcoming amenities, including Woodleigh Mall, Poiz Centre, an underground bus interchange and a food centre. This makes Park Colonial a remarkably convenient place to live in – whether you drive or use public transport.

Connectivity is key for any property, and Park Colonial's proximity to major arteries like the Pan Island Expressway and Central Expressway are major selling points.

The transformation of the area into a new residential town – which is expected to be completed by 2020 – means investors who buy in early stand to gain.

“The property is well connected as it is close to three MRT stations – Woodleigh, Lorong Chuan and Serangoon. With land prices increasing all the time, there is a first-mover advantage in prices too as there is room for prices to grow in the future,” said Mr Ken Low, 35, director of project sales and marketing at real estate agency Huttons Asia.

What’s more, Woodleigh is close to the hustle and bustle of Singapore’s prime shopping belt along Orchard Road. And if you work in the central business district, Raffles Place MRT is less than 20 minutes away. All these factors make Park Colonial a prime pick for astute investors.

GREEN SCENE

Another reason for Park Colonial being a rare find – and an attractive investment – in highly urbanised Singapore is its proximity to green spaces.

According to the 2014 URA Masterplan, Bidadari will have a community garden-like setting. A 10-hectare Bidadari Park will be built in the estate to promote green, community spaces.

Plans are also in the pipeline to convert part of Upper Aljunied Road (from Upper Serangoon Road to Vernon Park) into a heritage walk for pedestrians as the government plans to turn the estate into a cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly town.

PULL FACTOR

According to Mr Alvin Tan, executive director of PropNex, schools and connectivity would be the main factors driving the demand for the project as educational institutions nearby create a niche there.

“Not too far away from Park Colonial, you have all these schools ranging from primary schools to junior colleges, so the amenities and educational opportunities are attractive for families,” he said.

Families will appreciate the development's location near reputable educational institutions like Maris Stella High School and Cedar Girls’ Secondary School.

Reputable schools such as Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, Maris Stella High School and St Andrew’s Village are located in the vicinity – a big draw for families looking to give their children a solid start in life.

The Stamford American International School is also a stone’s throw from Park Colonial. This is likely to attract expatriate families and provide good rental opportunities. It also gives the neighbourhood a cosmopolitan, international feel.

SOUND RENTAL PROSPECTS

According to PropertyInvestSG, rental yields for existing properties surrounding Park Colonial range from 2.4 per cent to 3.4 per cent. The property news website noted that Park Colonial could derive higher yields given its position as a new development and its proximity to the MRT.

As new projects are likely to be limited in District 13, investors who plan to rent out a unit at Park Colonial could also expect less competition for a slice of their rental income.

As interest rates continue to climb with forecasts that the United States Federal Reserve could raise its benchmark interest rate, property portal 99.co said investors are better off going for smaller units as these will be cheaper to rent out, and easier to sell in the near future.

With over 60 per cent of units in Park Colonial comprising one- and two-bedroom units, this offers affordable investment opportunities in a luxurious condominium in one of the most popular new estates in Singapore.

To find out more, visit parkcolonial.com.sg or call 6100 2868.





