Living it up at Woodleigh

Many of us dream of buying a unit in an exclusive development and coming home to a cosy sanctuary that has everything we need and more. But a well-appointed residence with plenty of facilities is just one aspect of a dream home.

Even the best development in the world needs the right location, one that’s well-connected and central, offering the ultimate in convenience and a luxurious lifestyle.

DISCOVER A GREEN PLAYGROUND

Living close to green spaces can help offer a change of scenery from the urban jungle, helping to offer residents the best of both worlds.

This is why the Woodleigh area, which has been conceived as a community in a garden, is one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Singapore.

A highlight of the area’s rich historical heritage is Woodleigh Park, one of Singapore’s former colonial quarters that is home to black-and-white houses. These homes are a reflection of the period in which they were built, incorporating Western architectural style and functional elements adapted for local conditions.

Drawing inspiration from its rich heritage and unique topography, the area’s planned landscape features include the 10-hectare Bidadari Park and Bidadari Greenway. It will run the estate’s length from Bartley Road to Upper Serangoon Road, giving residents in the area plenty of green spaces to exercise and call their own.

The expansive greenery at the nearby Kallang Park Connector stretches along the Kallang River and links Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to Kallang Riverside Park. You can get up close to nature and see squirrels and foraging birds along the river bank.

Another reason for the popularity of this up-and-coming estate? Excellent transport links.

SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY

Woodleigh is close to the Central Expressway and Pan Island Expressway. Its central location in District 13 means that travelling around the island is a breeze and Orchard Road is just a 10-minute drive away. Three new roads within the estate have already been partially opened to serve residents in the area.

Park Colonial, an upcoming condominium development, is nestled within an enclave of private residences in this premium location.

Woodleigh MRT station is just next to Park Colonial, giving residents quick, easy access to the rail network.

What sets this development apart from other recent launches around the area is its unrivalled proximity to transportation networks – residents of Park Colonial enjoy the privilege of having Woodleigh MRT station right at its doorstep.

Commuting by train makes any journey a cinch, especially as Woodleigh MRT station is a mere five stops from the Dhoby Ghaut interchange. With links to the North South and Circle lines, this places the Central Business District and Orchard Road shopping belt within easy reach.

Just one stop from Woodleigh MRT station lies Serangoon Interchange Station, which links to the Circle line, Serangoon Bus Interchange and NEX shopping mall – the largest mall in the north-eastern part of Singapore.

Woodleigh MRT is linked to the Bidadari Bus Interchange. Scheduled to be completed next year, it will be Singapore’s first underground air-conditioned bus interchange.

EDUCATIONAL PROXIMITY

Families with school-going children will be happy to know that Park Colonial is within 2km of reputable schools like Maris Stella High School and Cedar Girls Secondary School. St Andrew’s Secondary School and Junior College are also nearby.

You can expect significant cosmopolitan demand in this area as the closest school to Park Colonial is the Stamford American International School, which is next to the development. For savvy owners, this translates into excellent investment potential and a good mix of tenants.

CULINARY ADVENTURES AWAIT

Foodies will be spoilt for choice by the rich array of fine-dining options nearby.

Park Colonial’s outstanding location also means that great dining options are never far away, and that’s something anyone will appreciate – whether or not you’re a foodie.

You can indulge your sweet tooth at nearby Wimbly Lu, a cosy cafe at Jalan Riang known for its decadent chocolate desserts, ice cream and waffles. Also along Jalan Riang lies La Pizzaiola, a restaurant for those who relish authentic Italian pizza and pasta.

Over at NEX shopping mall, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to food options. The crowd-pleasing Putien serves up delicious Chinese cuisine such as bamboo herbal prawns, caramelised stir-fried yam and silky noodles expertly braised with pork belly, prawn and clams.

Also at NEX is Bali Thai which, as the name implies, offers the best of Indonesian and Thai cuisine. Look out for favourites like nasi goreng, green curry chicken and a remarkably moreish phad prik tour (fried long beans with chili paste and salted egg yolk)

If you’d rather savour the spectacle of a teppanyaki meal, Nex is home to the Yaki Yaki Bo Teppanyaki Restaurant. You can expect delectable choices such as spicy fried rice with dory, yaki udon with chicken and buta (pork) okonomiyaki.

If you’re feeling peckish, Chomp Chomp Food Centre at nearby Serangoon Gardens may just become your new go-to place for supper. It boasts a smorgasboard of local dishes like sambal stingray, carrot cake and Hokkien mee.

Just down the road, myVillage and its eclectic mix of eateries will take you on an international culinary journey. Fresh from the ovens of Maison Kayser are artisanal loaves like Italian ciabatta, Turkish ekmek, Japanese pain de mie and Austrian viennois. The iSteaks Diner serves sumptuous Western cuisine like New Zealand striploin steak and mushroom chicken.

Perennial favourites such as Punggol Nasi Lemak and the renowned Melben Seafood Restaurant are also in the neighbourhood.

After all that feasting, you might want to check out the numerous recreational facilities in the neighbourhood. The Bishan Sports Hall and Serangoon Sports and Recreation Centre are less than a 10-minute drive away from Park Colonial.

CONVENIENT AND CONNECTED

Being part of a well-planned estate doesn’t just help your home’s value in the long run, it also makes day-to-day living far more enjoyable and convenient, thanks in no small part to its numerous advantages:

Seamless connectivity

Convenient lifestyle options

Proximity to good schools

Whether you’re looking to buy a unit to call home or as a form of investment, Park Colonial offers the convenience of a comfortable life at home and the ease of seamless connectivity beyond your front door.

For more information, visit parkcolonial.com.sg or call 6100 2868.



