Luxe living in District 13

Step into a home that takes a leaf from the past as it looks to the future

Home, as the saying goes, is where the heart is. To many of us, it’s where we can be ourselves. It’s where we spend time with the people who matter the most to us. It’s a space we call our own.

To many of us, our homes are a source of pride. We go to great lengths to keep everything looking its best so we can return to a warm, comfortable home.

And the right address? It’s an affirmation of one’s status, achievements and success in life.

It also offers a sense of power and accomplishment that comes from realising your ambitions and knowing that you’ve given your loved ones a home they can be proud of.

LIFE, THE WAY YOU WANT TO LIVE IT

Picture yourself pulling up into the spacious arrival lobby of your new condominium.

From the bustle of daily life, you’ll be greeted by a resplendent water feature and verdant greenery that welcome you home. This grand entrance offers just a taste of the prestigious residence that awaits.

Once you enter the condominium grounds, you’ll be transported into the very heart of fine living in a contemporary setting. Lush lawns, beautiful pools, and a 150m-long boulevard perfect for after-dinner strolls all exude a sense of prestige and offer a treat for the senses.

An immaculate Floral Sanctuary and impeccably manicured lawns evoke images of a tropical paradise in a suburban space.

The Cantilevered Lap Pool is where you can enjoy a bracing dip to reinvigorate yourself on a balmy day. Unwind at the serene Sensory Spa Pavilion, or make your way to the blissful Waterfall Massage Pool. There’s also the Island Pool and Island Deck should you wish to indulge in some quiet me-time.

While the hours away reading or listening to your favourite tunes in the Tea Garden’s alcoves and get close to Mother Nature as you take in the delightful scents at the enchanting Floral Sanctuary.

Have a leisurely family meal at the colonial-style breakfast house where you can gaze out onto impeccably manicured gardens.

HERITAGE LIVING, FORWARD THINKING

This artist's impression of the English Breakfast House shows off its black-and-white colour scheme that pays homage to colonial houses and a bygone era.

If all this sounds too good to be true, it isn’t. It’s all within reach at Park Colonial, which is jointly developed by CEL Development, Heeton Holdings and KSH Holdings in the Woodleigh area.

The concept highlights a winning combination of heritage living and forward thinking. This expansive condominium offers residents room to escape the fast-paced beat of city living, and the privacy that’s sometimes necessary to refresh the senses.

The area is known for its rich heritage and architectural gems like black-and-white houses that hark back to a bygone era. It’s quaint and exclusive, yet within easy reach of transportation networks and spaces for your family to play, relax and let loose.

Park Colonial’s crown jewel is The Colonial Club, an exclusive sanctuary featuring soaring 10m-high glass facades. This private club is yours to enjoy with your loved ones, and yours to host guests in with style and pomp.

EXPANSIVE EXCLUSIVITY

An experience like Park Colonial requires a suitable environment, and the extraordinary area of Bidadari and Woodleigh fits the bill perfectly.

This premium development’s exclusive location helps set it apart from other property launches in the area.

The Cantilevered Lap Pool and lush greenery beckon to residents, helping to provide welcome relief from the tropical heat.

Situated in an enclave of private residences, Park Colonial remains extremely accessible. Residents can enjoy the privilege of easy access to transportation networks – Woodleigh MRT station is at its doorstep – and the estate’s amenities are all within easy reach.

Said Mr Ken Low, 35, director (Project Sales and Marketing), Huttons Asia: “Park Colonial has first-mover advantages in the Bidadari estate because it has one of the best plots in the area, and this will never change, thanks to its proximity to Woodleigh MRT station. With land prices trending upwards, there is a first-mover advantage in prices, too.”

Indeed, Park Colonial offers residents the best of both worlds. Exclusive yet accessible, it offers a taste of modern life in a heritage-themed setting. A Park Colonial home isn’t just a residence; it’s a statement that you’ve arrived.

