PLANNING A FAMILY VACATION? LEAVE IT TO THE KIDS!

Whether you’re travelling near or far, everyone loves a holiday, especially during the planning stages, when the sky’s the limit.

But as anyone who has ever planned a family vacation before would tell you, it can be a frighteningly stressful affair. If you’re tearing your hair out trying to orchestrate the perfect family getaway, here’s one option: Delegate the planning to the kids. This is also an opportunity for your children to develop their sense of responsibility while giving the family a common project to bond over.

You wouldn’t be alone in doing this. Children wield a growing influence on family travel, according to a 2015 survey by vacation rental site HomeAway, which looked at more than 2,800 children from six to 18 years of age and parents in the United States and Europe. More than half of the parents surveyed shared that they involve their kids in travel planning to get them excited about the trip while 42 per cent said it allows their children to learn new things.

Thanks to the Internet, getting information on holiday destinations is easier than ever. But how do you guide your children to get started? Here, we’ve put together five surf smart tips on how to help your young ones remain focused, safe and responsible online.

1. LEARN ABOUT YOUR DESTINATION TOGETHER

Read up on the history and culture of your destination by visiting official tourism websites and family travel blogs with your children.

Encourage them to write down their itinerary ideas based on their online research. Compile a shared album of locations on the family computer and set up a Whatsapp family chat group just for this trip where everyone can contribute their ideas and notes.

Travel planning apps like Google Trips can also help to make travel planning a little easier. Google Trips boasts comprehensive guides on more than 200 cities, recommends destinations based on your preferred activities and provides useful transportation information.

2. SURF SMART

​​​​​​​

The Internet is home to a treasure trove of useful information, but it’s also all too easy to stumble upon inappropriate content.

Although you might want to chaperone the kids whenever they’re online, it might not be feasible. Plus, the kids might not appreciate your constant presence. This is where smart gatekeepers like Singtel Surf School can save the day by promoting cyber safety, cyber education, and cyber fun for kids.

As part of Singtel Surf School, Singtel offers a fuss-free parental control app, Qustodio, which keeps children’s screen time safe, educational and fun. It provides a host of unique features, including a powerful filtering technology that protects your children from harmful content.

You can block inappropriate content, even in incognito mode, and set time limits for games and apps. For example, to prevent kids from being distracted in cyberspace, you can set a usage schedule or a daily time limit. Qustodio even allows you to see who your children call or text most, read their text messages, and set a list of blocked contacts.

Busy parents will also be happy to know that Qustodio’s easy-to-use dashboard lets them monitor their children’s online activities easily and conveniently.

Qustodio is a fuss-free parental control app that helps keep children's screen time safe, educational and fun.





3. PRIORITISE, PRIORITISE

One of the most important life skills you can impart to your kids is the art of prioritising. To do that, teach them to make a list.

To streamline the accommodation selection process, for example, list the factors that affect the choice of accommodation. These factors could include the budget, proximity to amenities and important attractions, as well as easy access to public transport.

Discuss with your children what matters more and rank accommodation options according to these guidelines.

You can also help by suggesting options (hotel or vacation rental) instead of giving them free rein – you don’t want to end up staying in a “rustic” treehouse that requires you to haul 30kg of luggage up 100 unwieldy steps.

4. INCORPORATE YOUR KID'S INTERESTS

Your dream holiday might be one that involves hours of leisurely museum-hopping. Your precocious tweens, however, might not find that appealing.

To preserve familial harmony and your own sanity, include time in your itinerary for your kids’ favourite interests and activities. For instance, set aside a kids’ day where they choose what they want to experience – within reasonable and safe limits.

Ask them to research the details, such as how to get there, opening hours and entrance fees. You could even turn this into a fun and practical Math lesson – without them even realising it. Get them to check out Google maps or other destination travel apps to get estimated travel times, and work your day’s activities around these timings.

Highlight the importance of considering every family member’s needs. For instance, kayaking can be exciting for an 8-year-old but it may not be appropriate for a toddler in diapers.

5. FACTOR IN YOUR FAMILY'S FINANCES

A family holiday is the perfect opportunity to discuss financial responsibility. Set aside a budget, then ask your kids to estimate the costs like transportation, accommodation, food and theme-park entrance fees.

The information can be easily found online. Set a deadline for them to present their budget proposal at a family meeting. If you want to give them a taste of working life, teach them how to prepare a PowerPoint deck.

Empowering your children to play a part in vacation planning will teach them important life lessons, like sticking to a budget and accommodating the interests of others. Qustodio lends a hand by helping parents manage their children's screen time. It also helps to keep them safe while letting them explore what the Internet has to offer, which, they will discover, is more than just online games and cat videos.

