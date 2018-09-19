Watch the ships go sailing by from your new home at Siglap

Sundays can be every day at Seaside Residences, a coveted new development that boasts idyllic seafront living, located just three minutes’ walk from the upcoming Siglap MRT station.

With 84 per cent sold, the development is now in its phase to release new sea-view units. This includes one- to four-bedroom units as well as a final single-storey, five-bedroom penthouse on level 27, which features luxurious fittings, a private lift lobby and an unobstructed panoramic sea view. Prices start from S$1,688 psf.

According to Mr Eugene Lim, the key executive officer of ERA Realty Network, 70 per cent of Seaside Residences units have sea views, making it an attractive choice for buyers.

He said: “Sea-facing plots are rare, and Seaside Residences is one of them. Besides the view, the development also offers convenience in the form of transport connectivity with Siglap MRT station on the Thomson East Coast Line, and the East Coast Parkway.”

One of the few high-rise apartment complexes in the Siglap neighbourhood, Seaside Residences is able to offer inhabitants uninterrupted views of 15km of Singapore’s coastline. But if gazing at the view ever gets dull, East Coast Park is just a short stroll away via an underpass. Whether it’s a post-work jog on the beach, a spontaneous hawker dinner or a weekend wakeboarding session, East Coast Park is the perfect venue – and for those living at Seaside Residences, it’s an everyday indulgence.

LIFE ON THE EAST COAST

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further inland, Seaside Residences inhabitants can look forward to the relaxed, vibrant lifestyle available in Siglap, a heritage neighbourhood dotted with charming shophouses, hip cafes and useful amenities.

About a 10-minute walk down Siglap Road is the Siglap Centre enclave, where parents can send their children for art classes, do their grocery run at Cold Storage and have a handcrafted beverage at one of the indie coffee joints in the area. If something more substantial is required, there are tapas and wine, desserts, Indian and Japanese dining options to choose from.

​​​​​​​

Families with children will have their pick of educational institutions, such as Tao Nan School, Victoria School and Victoria Junior College. Other institutions that are only a short bus ride away include Ngee Ann Primary School, St Patrick’s School, St Andrew’s Autism School and Global Indian International School.

For weekend excursions a little further from home, Siglap is next door to the culturally rich neighbourhoods of Joo Chiat and Katong, which offer amenity-filled malls and an eclectic mix of eateries, hotels, art galleries and other shops.

CONNECTED TO THE CITY

While the relaxed lifestyle of Seaside Residences makes every day feel like a weekend, getting to work is fairly stress-free, too. In addition, Seaside Residences’ convenient location ensures both excellent liveability and high value maintenance.

Said Mr Lim: “The upcoming Siglap station will likely be a catalyst for capital appreciation for Seaside Residences, making it a viable property investment. District 15 is a convenient location – it’s easy to travel to both the city and the airport.”

Indeed, getting to the Central Business District from Siglap MRT is a short 20-minute commute along the Thomson East Coast Line, which also connects directly to Orchard MRT station. East Coast Parkway puts drivers at close proximity to both town and the airport, while those who prefer a healthier mode of transport – cycling, or even jogging – will enjoy the East Coast park connector’s accessibility to Marina Barrage, Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands.

Whether you’re looking for a well-connected home base or a serene seafront escape, Seaside Residences is a rare development that fulfils both desires – and does it with a great view, too.

For more information, visit seaside.sg or call 6513 2616. Visit Seaside Residences along Siglap Link. Show suites are open daily from 11am to 7pm.

Seaside Residences is developed by Frasers Property, a Green Mark Gold Plus 2018 recipient and a reputable developer for quality and integrated developments, including Northpoint City in Singapore, One Bangkok in Thailand and Central Park in Sydney. Frasers Property is slated to launch its new site in Jiak Kim Street in the first half of 2019.