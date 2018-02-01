Seizing the opportunities of the digital revolution

PSC scholar Chay Pui San finds purpose in developing and coordinating a portfolio of Smart Nation initiatives. Brought to you by the Public Service Commission of Singapore

Even as a teenager, Ms Chay Pui San knew she wanted a career that revolved around more than just the bottom line.

As a student at Raffles Girls School and later, Raffles Junior College (now known as Raffles Institution), she took on several leadership roles and particularly enjoyed being exposed to the inner workings of her school.

Ms Chay decided to apply for the Public Service Commission (PSC) Scholarship after learning about it at her school’s scholarship fairs as well as from her seniors.

“I found the idea of being involved in running a city or a country interesting,” she said. “I wanted a career that gave me a sense of mission and purpose, a career that was not just about the bottom line, but about making Singapore better.”

Perspectives from the other side

After graduating from Raffles Junior College in 2004 and being awarded the PSC Scholarship, Ms Chay flew to the United Kingdom to study at the renowned London School of Economics (LSE), where she completed her Bachelor of Science in International Relations in 2008, followed by a Master of Science in International Political Economy in 2009.

Her curiosity about world politics was a driving factor in her choice of major. “I remember being glued to the TV screen in the days after September 11, 2001. It was a significant event that changed global geopolitics. The event made me realise how much I didn’t know about what was happening outside of Singapore.”

The avid history buff was also intrigued by the international political economy, which she first encountered during an economic history undergraduate course.

Said Ms Chay: “The course gave me a very interesting perspective on economics and the global economy – that it can be driven by economic interests, but the outcomes are often the product of politics.”

Still, her most memorable experiences at LSE were outside the classroom, playing for LSE’s netball and rugby teams, interacting with her fellow international students and experiencing life in London, which she described as “both rich in history, yet modern; at the heart of Britain, yet also very international”.

“There was always something new to explore, a new experience to be had, interesting people you would meet,” she said.

Of defence relations and casino legislations

During the summer vacation from school in her second year, Ms Chay returned to Singapore to do an internship at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). Her work involved researching global carbon markets and carbon taxes, at a time when these issues were still little known both within and outside Singapore.

After graduating from LSE, she was posted to the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Policy Office for two years. There, she was involved in strengthening Singapore’s defence relations with the United States, which span cooperation in military training, technology, policy and in countering transnational threats such as terrorism.

After that, it was back to the MTI until 2014, helping to update Singapore’s casino legislation to strengthen social safeguards and ensure that the then-newly opened Integrated Resorts would continue to contribute economically.

“I was posted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to help set up the Smart Nation Programme Office in 2014,” she recounted. “This was then reorganised into the current Smart Nation and Digital Government Office.”

Her current designation is deputy director of the Planning & Prioritisation and the Adoption and Engagement Directorates at the PMO.

“I lead teams involved in strategy planning, as well as international engagements here – working across the Government to develop and coordinate a portfolio of Smart Nation initiatives, and thinking about how we can create greater international mindshare on Singapore’s achievements and efforts,” she said.

Bigger stakes at play

Of all the postings she’s had in her career so far, Ms Chay counts her current job as the most memorable one.

“It is a posting that is very exciting because our mandate is to encourage the use of new digital solutions and help Singapore seize the opportunities of the digital revolution. Technology is driving very rapid and significant changes to our economy and society – to be able to contribute to our national response to this is challenging but fulfilling.”

Ms Chay added: “We have the ability to improve people’s lives and experiences with the Government in a tangible way. I am surrounded by colleagues who share the same passion and enthusiasm to make a difference. I’ve also had the opportunity to learn from and interact with a diverse group of stakeholders – from our international counterparts to community groups and businesses.”

Despite how far she’s come in her career, Ms Chay has not forgotten the dream she had as a teenager – of wanting to work with bigger stakes than just the bottom line.

“The most fulfilling part of the job is knowing you are serving something that is greater than yourself – either to secure our national interests for the long term, or to improve someone’s life."