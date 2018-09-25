American master architect Frank Lloyd Wright once wrote: “No house should be ever on a hill or on anything. It should be of the hill. Belonging to it. Hill and house should live together each the happier for the other.”

Creating this harmony between natural mound and concrete home, Oxley Holdings brought in ADDP Architects to design a District 5 escape that promises a tranquil enclave for young couples and families. This quaint hillside address grants one the unique opportunity to enjoy city living amid a sprightly forest of green.

Kent Ridge Hill Residences has greenery as far as the eye can see. The trio of Kent Ridge Park, Hort Park and Telok Blangah Hill Park stretches into the distance like an emerald blanket, and the luxury condo will gain private access to the national parks. This gives the project a real connection to the namesake it draws inspiration from.

HOMES DESIGNED FOR THAT ULTIMATE VIEW

The 11 blocks and 50 strata landed houses – totalling 548 units – will enjoy unobstructed view of this lush scenery, thanks to the low-lying landed properties in the premium area. Residence options range from one-bedroom homes for couples wanting their own private sanctuary to larger three-bedroom types for families who enjoy space. Three-bedroom to five-bedroom penthouses are available as well.

A selection of four- and five-bedroom strata landed houses ensures exclusivity. While first-floor units enjoy a generous ceiling height of over 4.6m, top-floor options are given higher-volume living and dining space. There are even three-bedroom units that get extra balcony access to their living rooms and master bedrooms with a specially-designed dual balcony.

The majority of the homes will float above the road for an elevated view and lifestyle, and owners can enjoy the best vantage with blocks orientated primarily north-south to optimise the landscape view. Drive into and park at the basement carpark through the uniquely terraced landscape.

BRINGING THE HILL INTO THE HOME

As much as Kent Ridge Hill Residences sits closely to the hill, the architects are harnessing the elements and weaving them through the property to create a lux resort finish. The articulation of the facade is inspired by the idea of living among the woods, featuring raw textures of off-form concrete and wood materials acting as stunning pillars.

Noting our tropical climate, responsive features like large, overhanging canopies and cantilevered balconies provide an organic answer to our equatorial lifestyle while mimicking the structure of our impressive forests.

WATERFRONT LIVING ON EVERY LEVEL

The south-west is famous for waterfront living, and you can enjoy that same display of an expansive ocean view at Kent Ridge Hill Residences' unique Observation Deck. The rooftop vantage is the perfect place to unwind and impress guests with the beautiful native offerings of sea and woods.

Water features highlight the landscape around the condominium. Residents can enjoy a cool respite at the 50m lap pool, leisure pool, play pool and spa corners.

Even the clubhouse is inspired by the iconic Fallingwater piece by master architect Wright. The crowning central feature in the property offers capacious function rooms and activity spaces for all.

EASY ACCESS TO LIFESTYLE NEEDS

A home so near to nature usually means a distance from daily needs – but not Kent Ridge Hill Residences. The estate connects directly to the rest of our sunny island through the West Coast Highway and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), while public transport is readily available at the Pasir Panjang MRT station.

There are plenty of local eateries around the area, but for even more variety and retail therapy, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Vivocity, six minutes to Alexandra Retail Centre and nine minutes to Star Vista. Education facilities include the National University of Singapore and United World College. For even more unique scenic features, the Henderson Waves and Labrador Park should satisfy.

Going back to nature is now a luxuriously viable option in this busy city. Let your new lifestyle unfurl at Kent Ridge Hill Residences. Visit the show gallery at South Buona Vista Road (beside the existing site, Vista Park) this weekend or visit the official website kentridgehillresidences.com.