The adventurer’s guide to the Gold Coast and Cairns

Six must-do activities Down Under for travellers who are after some adrenaline

Gold Coast and Cairns have plenty to offer travellers who want to escape the humdrum and get right into the heart of the action. These packages from Jetabout Holidays offer thrill-seekers plenty to see and do, whether you want to view the world at 3,000m in the azure sky or get up close and personal to amazing marine life in a coral-filled oasis.

A four-night trip may not seem like a very long time but you will be surprised by how much you can cover – and how much action you can squeeze in – at these two destinations.

GOLD COAST

A family taking in the sun on Currumbin Beach. Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland

Whatever your age or interests, a trip to the Gold Coast offers plenty of sights and activities. If you’re in the mood for a quick but eventful getaway, Jetabout Holidays 4 Nights Gold Coast Family Fun package, which starts from S$520 per person, is one for your shortlist.

Sea World: This package includes admission to Sea World, which features a wide range of marine attractions such as the Dolphin Nursery Pool, where guests can see young dolphins play and swim under the protective watch of their mothers, and Polar Bear Shores, Australia’s only polar-bear exhibit. The young (or young-at-heart) will also love the SpongeBob SquarePants 3D show.

Photo: Sea World Helicopters

Complete the Sea World experience on a scenic high with a five-minute helicopter flight – which is complimentary with the 4 Nights Gold Coast Family Fun package. The flight offers a bird’s-eye view of Sea World and Sea World Resort, then north around the stunning Southport Seaway to the Southern tip of Stradbroke Island. Flights lasting up to 15 minutes are also available for visitors who want a truly different perspective of the Gold Coast.

Warner Bros. Movie World: For film and movie buffs, no Gold Coast trip would be complete without a visit here.

DC Comics fans will have a field day at the DC Comics superhero hub with exhilarating rides such as the Arkham Asylum-Shock Therapy suspended looping coaster and Superman Escape accelerator coaster.

Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland

If these aren’t enough for the thrillseeker in you, there’s always the challenge of the DC Rivals HyperCoaster. The Southern Hemisphere’s fastest, tallest and highest hypercoaster isn’t for the faint of heart – it’s 61.6m high, 1.4km long and reaches speeds of up to 115kmh. To enjoy the ultimate bragging rights, take a seat at the end of the coaster and ride it while facing backwards.

Bugs Bunny is a crowd favourite during the Star Parade in Main Street at Movie World. Photo: Tourism Events & Queensland

Lucky fans may even get to rub shoulders with their favourite film stars as there are a number of active film studios within the Movie World complex – movies such as the first Scooby-Doo film, Ghost Ship and Fortress were produced at Warner Roadshow Studios, which adjoins Warner Bros. Movie World.

Sun, sea and Surfers Paradise at sunset. Photo: Tourism Events & Queensland

Gold Coast beaches: If you only have time to visit one beach on the Gold Coast, don’t miss out on energetic, electric Surfers Paradise, which is renowned for its vibrant, world-class nightlife and international events. It’s just as busy during the day, with people from all over the world exercising along its beachfront boulevard in front of spectacular views of surf and sand.

Don't forget to visit SkyPoint Observation Deck for stunning 360-degree views that stretch from coast to hinterland.

BMD NorthCliffe Surf Club is a place to dine and enjoy the million-dollar seafront view. Other Insta-worthy spots include Hurricane’s Grill and Bar Surfers Paradise. Rent a bicycle or scooter and discover your own little corner of paradise.

CAIRNS

If you love the great outdoors, a trip to Cairns should be on your bucket list. Jetabout Holidays 4 Nights Exciting Cairns package offers plenty for outdoorsy types, or anyone who just wants a break from the concrete jungle.

The Great Barrier Reef: Say hello to the world’s biggest single structure made by living organisms. The world’s largest coral system – it’s so big that it’s visible from outer space – comprises over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching over 2,300km over an area that’s about 344,400 sq km.

The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s biggest single structure made by living organisms. Photo: Tourism Events & Queensland

You can soak in the sights of the Great Barrier Reef onboard an air-conditioned catamaran, complete with guided coral viewing and on-board touch tank to experience marine life up close. Optional extras include scuba diving, guided snorkelling safari and Seawalker Helmet Diving. Some cruise vessels incorporate a pontoon, which makes it easy for passengers of all ages to get into and out of the picturesque waters.

Hot Air Balloon Cairns flight: Your trip also includes a Hot Air Balloon flight – experience the wonder, romance and silence of the Australian bush as you see kangaroos and other Australian wildlife from a very different perspective – from an altitude of up to 3,000m onboard a hot air balloon.

Photo: Tourism Events & Queensland

The 30-minute scenic ride will take you across the Atherton Tablelands with its rainforest-fringed mountains and tranquil country landscapes.

Tully River Rafting Tour: Adrenaline junkies will feel the rush of a series of Class III and IV rapids. Enjoy the beautiful journey to the breathtaking Tully Gorge during the one-day Tully White Water Rafting tour.

The Tully White Water Rafting tour sees travellers take on a series of Class III and IV rapids. Photo: Tourism & Events Queensland

A hearty post-tour barbecue lunch on the river banks is also included to help you refuel after your rafting adventures.

