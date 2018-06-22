Residential properties usually serve two purposes: One, for inhabiting; the other, for investment. Riverfront Residences looks set to fulfil both.

Hougang has matured well, with schools, malls and a robust infrastructure growing steadily to support the needs of residents. But new developments? Not so much. However, a consortium led by Oxley Holdings that comprises KSH Holdings, SLB Development and Apricot Capital is about to change that.

What once was the Rio Casa estate will now become the prime location for Riverfront Residences. This new luxury riverfront project injects an exciting lifestyle option in the neighbourhood, and because of its team of developers, will double as a potentially lucrative investment.

With one-bedroom units starting from just S$578,000, one might wonder at the reason behind this attractive rate. It’s really because the Oxley-led consortium has exceptional acumen in acquiring prime estates, and in fact, started the en bloc frenzy with this purchase.

The land was bought at S$575 million, or S$706 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), last May – the lowest in the north-east region. The consortium's first-mover advantage has translated to a north-east property dream investment, featuring riverfront living with unblocked views for savvy new owners.

EXCLUSIVE COVES FOR DIFFERENT NEEDS

Lush greenery and bubbling streams offer cosy spaces where residents can soothe their senses.

There’s a choice collection of one- to five-bedroom units, with spectacular river-facing private lifts available for the premium four- to five-bedroom units. To mix things up, there are also 21 units of four-bedroom strata terrace houses that will form a small pocket community. All owners of Riverfront Residences will enjoy Yale’s digital lock system as well as Fibaro’s wireless smart home system for next-generation living.

Good things come in threes, so the developers have worked with award-winning ADDP Architects and Ecoplan Asia to triple the community facilities on the sprawling grounds to support the 1,472 households.

Botanic Cove is an idyllic escape, where one can host intimate gatherings at any one of the three villa-style pavilions with friends. Encased in lush greenery, bubbling streams and a private pool, this charming oasis will soothe everyone’s senses. A well-equipped clubhouse offers nifty co-working and study spaces for the optimal productive habitat.



The Resort Cove is activity central. Enjoy the 50m mangrove-themed pool and the two-storey clubhouse, where one can work up a sweat at the gym or host groovy events at the grand dining room. Up for some KTV or movie moments? There’s a room for that here.

Lastly, the Lifestyle Cove accords a stylish setting for some gourmet moments with a private chef, or maybe even the talented homeowner? Satiate those discerning palates with a feast for the eyes as well, with a scenic space that looks out to a lengthy 75m river pool.

And to make life even sweeter for the residents, there will be six shops in the premises to cater to all your needs.

Co-working and study spaces set amid stunning greenery offer a tranquil setting to ponder more serious matters.

PRIME CONNECTIVITY

Even if one lives within such a comfortable environment, one still needs to look beyond the compound. And though Riverfront Residences is already well-positioned near key amenities in Hougang, the development's connectivity is set to improve upon its completion.

The Cross Island Line development will be due for opening soon after, and will bring added vibrancy to the Hougang MRT and Hougang Mall. These two landmarks are only about 10 minutes away, and residents will enjoy a free shuttle service for the first year for even greater convenience.

And proximity continues to be an asset. Riverfront Residences is not only close to sought-after educational institutions, such as Xinmin Primary and Secondary schools, Xinghua Primary School, Holy Innocents’ High School, Montfort Junior School and Serangoon Junior College, one can also find Hougang Sports Centre and two parks nearby.

The Serangoon Park Connector lies just at the doorstep of Riverfront Residences, so you’re a mere pedal away from relaxing moments at the Punggol Waterway, Lorong Halus Wetland, and Coney Island. Weekends will never be the same again.

As we go through the checkboxes, Riverfront Residences seems to cheerfully grant us access to all the needs of both the savvy investor and homeowner. With the consortium’s experienced hand in matters, it seems Riverfront Residences is ripe for the picking.

Experience a premium lifestyle, and enjoy a worthwhile investment from just over S$1,200 psf. Prices start at:

1-bedroom units: From S$578,000

From S$578,000 1+ study units: From S$648,000

From S$648,000 2-bedroom units: From S$755,000

From S$755,000 3-bedroom units: From S$1,070,000

To get a preview of this exclusive deal, visit the sales gallery located at Upper Serangoon Crescent (opposite HDB Block 471B). Visit riverfrontresidences.sg or call 6438 0202 for details.