The zen of waterfront living

Fringed by majestic raintrees along a rare stretch of river view over 200m at Potong Pasir, green dreams come alive at The Tre Ver

Even though Singapore is well-known as a garden city, residential projects with truly integrated green living standards are hard to come by.

Experienced property developers UOL and Singland, along with award-winning WOHA Architects, readily identified the parcel previously occupied by Raintree Gardens in Potong Pasir as a rare opportunity to realise a central waterfront experience and create a distinct sustainable condominium project.

“When I first saw the site, the first thing that I was drawn to were the raintrees. And then, I saw the river,” shared Mr Wong Mun Summ, principal architect of WOHA Architects. “These two elements will be the unique features of The Tre Ver. Even the name was inspired by the raintrees and the river.”

Seeing nature as an asset, and not just a landscape, the design firm has not only kept the thriving trees but made them a distinct feature in its design of the residential development. Selected units nestle under the shade of the woody giants, and create a sense of belonging with their indigenous natural heritage.

“Trees for us are living creatures and it’s important that we retain them, and respect them,” added Mr Wong.

A RIVER RUNS BY IT

In line with URA’s Kallang River Masterplan to revitalise the 10km waterway into a bustling lifestyle hub, The Tre Ver also brings nature to the doorstep, instead of banking on instant manicured landscaping that is disconnected with the surroundings.

WOHA’s Mr Wong explained that he wanted everyone to see “the natural landscape of the Kallang River and the riverwalk stepping up gradually into the building itself”, not a podium block with hard edges.

To create a liveable green space, gracefully slim high-rise blocks will be connected by long sky gardens, with no dead-end spaces. This upward and infused green design offers excellent airflow to help keep homes cool naturally. The effect is both soothing and scenic, and accords residents in the 729 units of The Tre Ver varying views of the Kallang River.

AN OASIS OF CALM THROUGH THOUGHTFUL DESIGN

Even the community spaces resonate with this vision. On the second level lies Raintree Valley. Host merry gatherings, both intimate and large, at the Recreation Deck that boasts a plethora of facilities, including karaoke rooms and a BBQ Cabana.

The Adventure Deck on the same level offers sprightly activity zones for the young and the young at heart – try the Balancing Bridge and the Climbing Cave.

At the Village Plaza on the third storey, the element of water is brought to the fore. The highlight is a 50m infinity lap pool with cascading waterfalls that connect visually with its surroundings. The result? A mesmerising effect of swimming towards the Kallang River itself.

The masterfully furnished Clubhouse on this storey aims to satisfy all your needs – there’s a gym, library, pool room, games room and even an exclusive dining room with a verandah.

For a more expansive outing, head up to the pavilions on the Sky Loft on Level 8, where fruit trees frame a soaring vantage over the tops of the raintrees, into the distance.

Level 8 is also the place for fitness aficionados - the Wellness Loft here is equipped with Fitness Stations and Physio and Stretching Corners. There are also Activity Alcoves, a Multipurpose Lounge as well as BBQ and Teppanyaki Pavilions for loved ones to gather and bond.

With these stacked tiers of ground levels through the blocks, there are plenty of opportunities for community bonding. The organic spaces encourage interaction among neighbours and one can bond with the pleasure of limitless views at almost any floor.

From home to habitat, WOHA Architects has created an oasis of calm through thoughtful design. More importantly, you can enjoy the vast offerings of the incredible natural habitat. Linked to the existing park connectors, the space encourages one to cycle, stroll and explore the area, with connections to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, or even all the way to Marina Bay.

Good design enhances sustainable living - a term that has often been proposed but seldom realised. The Tre Ver connects you to the zen of nature, with constant engagement with your environment for a premium way of life for you and your family.

For details, visit thetrever.com.sg or call 6100 1319.