Fringed by majestic raintrees along a rare stretch of over 200m of river frontage at Potong Pasir, green dreams come alive at The Tre Ver

Singapore is known for being a city in a garden and The Tre Ver is a residential development that has embraced this, bringing garden living right to your doorstep.

UOL has once again partnered award-winning architects WOHA to develop this new 729-unit condominium located in Potong Pasir, in the city fringe.

This long-standing partnership had most recently given rise to PARKROYAL on Pickering, a hotel-in-a-garden that features almost 4 acres of lushly planted, self-sustaining garden terraces interlaced with waterfalls, pools and other naturalistic features.

GREEN LIVING

The Tre Ver will incorporate similar green design features within the development’s compound. In addition to the gardens and pools within the development, The Tre Ver enjoys over 200m of river frontage, lined with majestic raintrees – a rarity in land-scarce Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

True to the concept of biophilic design, natural elements and living things such as vegetation, flowing water, and sunlight are connected and integrated in the architecture of The Tre Ver.

These elements are known to have a positive impact on the physical and psychological well-being of residents. The Tre Ver is set to redefine standards of high-density urban living by offering unprecedented quality of space, light and greenery.

Drawing inspiration from the trees and the river, WOHA designed a series of towers orientated to capitalise on the river views and a garden podium with apartments that enjoy the resort-styled landscape that cascades towards the meandering river – a manifestation of what WOHA calls ”breathing architecture”.

THOUGHTFUL DESIGN

In addition to the stunning architecture, all units feature high-quality specifications of marble flooring in the living and dining rooms, hardwood floors and full-height wardrobes for the bedrooms and a fully-fitted kitchen. The Tre Ver is well-suited for owner-occupiers as well as those looking for a long-term investment.

The Tre Ver will also be a key waterfront residential development in the transformation of 10km of Kallang River into a lifestyle hub, with recreation nodes and cycling paths linking to the city centre.

It is also within walking distance of Potong Pasir MRT station and a short drive to Orchard Road. Nearby prestigious schools include Saint Andrew’s Village, Maris Stella High School, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School and Raffles Institution.

The Tre Ver is truly a unique product tailored for today’s discerning buyer.

For details, visit thetrever.com.sg or call 6100 1319.

