Why you should start investing online, and how

Manage your investments 24/7 at your own pace and convenience to grow your wealth, using Citibank's simplified digital wealth tools

If you weren’t born crazy rich, growing your wealth will probably be one of your priorities as a working adult – along with other life goals such as ensuring your loved ones are provided for.

But juggling your roles and goals in life isn’t the work of a moment, and the road to growing your financial wealth can be plagued with ambiguity and potential pitfalls. So how does one get ahead?

By working smart for a start.

With smart investments, making extra cash is easier than you think. Making online investments on a platform which offers round-the-clock access and useful tools can help you manage your portfolio easily. For instance, starting a Citi Priority relationship can help you tap on smart investments online.

At the heart of Citi Priority’s wealth solutions are simplified digital wealth tools that are secure, legitimate and reliable. You can access your banking and investment accounts 24/7 with a single login, on the Citi Mobile App or online. This makes it easier for you to take advantage of market opportunities that arise in areas like online foreign exchange (eFX), e-brokerage and online unit trusts.

TRADE CURRENCIES ON-THE-GO, OR CHANGE CURRENCIES AS YOU GO

It always pays to be in the know, especially in times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, because not doing so could cost you.

Citi eFX lets you convert funds in your Citibank accounts into 10 different foreign currencies. You can diversify your portfolio while maintaining liquidity in foreign currencies and increase your chances of riding out market uncertainty.

The platform tracks currency changes in real time and you can lock-in any foreign-exchange rate for 60 seconds. You can also set up a personalised watch list of up to 20 currency pairs and even automate your order. Simply set the target foreign-exchange rate and amount to buy. Once the market hits this target rate, your order will be executed automatically.

Currently exclusive to Citi eFX, FX Polls is a collective estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters (TR). It uses charts and technical indicators to help you make informed trading decisions and anticipate future rate movements.

SHOPPING LIKE A LOCAL OVERSEAS

One of the advantages a global bank like Citi offers is the free and seamless instantaneous transfers between foreign and local currency accounts.

Picture this – you’re in Paris and you’ve set your eyes on a designer bag but need another €500 (S$800). You whip your mobile phone and convert your SGD to EUR on the spot with eFX on the Citi Mobile App.

No searching for money changers, no worrying about exchange rates. The Citi Mobile App lets you convert to foreign currencies straightaway – no surprises with extra fees when you spend overseas.

Pro tip: Bring your Citi Priority Debit MasterCard. After converting to a foreign currency, use the Citi Priority Debit MasterCard that is linked to your EUR foreign currency account.

The card enables free cash withdrawals at Citibank ATMs worldwide – a helpful feature since you never know when you will need more cash.

DIVERSIFYING WITH E-BROKERAGES

Variety isn’t just the spice of life, it’s par for the course when you’re investing as it reduces the effects of market volatility.

E-brokerages like Citibank Brokerage offer opportunities in other types of assets like equity investments and exchange-traded funds, giving investors access to stock markets in the United States, Singapore and Hong Kong.

If you’re just starting out, the one-month free-buy trades for new Citibank Brokerage accounts should be attractive. There are no dividend fees and custody fees are low – 0.01 per cent (US) and 0.02 per cent (SG and HK) of your monthly average stockholding balance, capped at US$100, S$100, or HK$600 every six months. This is an attractive bonus when you compare with other online e-Brokerage fees in the market.

Photo: Shutterstock

SEPARATING THE WHEAT FROM THE CHAFF

In an era of fake news, access to reliable information is vital, whether you’re following the latest celebrity feud or trying to make better-informed investment decisions.

Enter the brokerage platform’s TR stock analytics tool, which ranks the favourability of stocks, and provides target prices which serve as gauges on the possible outcome of your investment. You can also view valuations of selected stocks against their peers up to six months, as well as stock performance analysis by TR analysts to help guide your investment decisions.

Never miss your trades as you will be notified, by email or SMS, when your orders are placed or executed.

ONLINE UNIT TRUSTS FOR THE CONSERVATIVE AT HEART

Your different life stages, investment goals and ability to tolerate downside risk would determine your risk appetite.

Investing in unit trusts allows you to diversify your investments across different asset classes and geographies. To kick-start your investment portfolio and allow it to ride through various market cycles, you can set up a regular savings plan for as low as S$100 per month for a period you determine. This plan allows for disciplined investment across different market cycles, and also helps in dollar-cost averaging during times of volatility.

Citi’s online unit trust platform guides you to identify the right unit trusts for investment. The online Fund Explorer tool offers a snapshot of Unit Trust performance and portfolio information including risk, return and exposure analysis. You can also compare unit trust performances across the funds at Citi, and customise the list of funds you would like to track by adding it to your list of favourites.

Citi Priority helps you move closer to your wealth goals with accelerated savings and smart investments. You can also enjoy exclusive lifestyle privileges, priority banking queue and be supported by a team of dedicated personal bankers.

