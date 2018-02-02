Here are five ways to help your kids embrace the goodness of the digital world in a safe, fun and responsible way. Brought to you by Singtel.

If you’re a baby-boomer parent, you might not truly understand why young ones these days appear glued to their mobile phones or why they need to post images of their avocado sandwiches on social media.

Millennial parents, on the other hand, might have fewer qualms using mobile apps and even letting their children use mobile apps. Armed with an arsenal of digital gadgets, this new generation of parents tends to be clued in on global trends.

Whichever generation of parents you belong to, one thing is constant: You want your kids to grow up in a safe, happy environment, whether it be on the playground or on the Internet.

And there’s good reason to pay close attention to kids today and what they do online. Research shows that the children of millennial parents are now getting their first mobile phone between the ages of six and 12.

With the prevalence of high-speed broadband and high-tech gadgets, parents today now have an even more important role to play in creating a tech-healthy lifestyle for their family than before.

To give parents a helping hand, Singtel has introduced Singtel Surf School, a mobile initiative that promotes cyber fun, cyber safety and cyber education to help parents guide and prepare their children for the digital world.

Families can navigate the virtual world in a fun, safe and smart manner with the programme’s unique services and products. For instance, its Surf Safe subscription service features the Qustodio app that lets parents control their kids’ screen time and surfing habits and blocks inappropriate content.

Before giving your children their first mobile gadget, here are five tips from Singtel Surf School on how you can encourage your kids to form tech-healthy habits.

1. BE A DIGITAL SLEUTH

Hands up, millennial parents, if you think you’re tech-savvy and know everything there is to know about the Internet?

Even if you’re up to speed on all things online, the digital world is constantly evolving. It is important to be aware of the platforms and apps your children are using and how they are spending their time online. And just as you should get to know your children’s friends, you should also make the effort to know their online pals.

Qustodio is a non-intrusive app that helps you keep an eye on what your children are doing online and on social media. It’ll also help you keep updated on their calls and texts.

Its real-time Internet filter blocks inappropriate content even in private browsing mode.

For example, Qustodio will alert you if it detects any offensive or blacklisted words in the webpage copy your children surf. This is an opportunity for you to start a conversation with your kids about their online experiences, and to teach your children what to do if they chance upon offensive comments on social media.

2. SOMETIMES, YOU CAN HAVE TOO MUCH FUN

As anyone who’s ever had second helpings of rainbow cake will tell you, too much of a good thing can be bad for you.

That’s why Qustodio lets parents set screen time limits on multiple devices. This helps your children learn responsibility, independence and self-control.

However, do give your children some autonomy over how they incorporate their online activities into their day. You can monitor their online activities via the app’s dashboard, which provides updated information of their Internet use.

While encouraging your children to develop a sense of responsibility, know that your mini-mes are watching and learning from you, too.

Walk your talk by being a good role model. If you find yourself using a chat app to talk to your kids – at the dinner table – it’s probably time to take a step back from the tech devices.

Take small steps by designating screen-free times at home, such as during meals. Then extend this gradually as everyone becomes used to not reaching for their mobile devices.



3. SON, WHAT’S FOMO?

Remember what we said earlier about keeping up to date with the platforms and apps your kids use? Why not learn to play a video game or use a new app together with Junior?

According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, family participation is great for media activities as it encourages social interaction, bonding and learning. Harnessing technology in this manner helps you and your children connect with each other. After all, it requires the both of you to speak the same digital lingo. Think of it as digital bridge-building FTW (For The Win, an Internet cheer used to express enthusiasm around an achievement).

It also provides opportunities for you to guide your children on online and gaming etiquette. What’s more, having a shared digital interest allows your children to open up to you, should they encounter any problems online.

4. UNCOVER YOUR KID’S INNER RONALDO

Your child’s road to athletic superstardom might just begin on their mobile device. You heard us right.

Let’s say your son loves playing as Cristiano Ronaldo in a mobile soccer app. You could encourage him to pick up the sport for real. His digital pastime may just spur him on to becoming Singapore’s Next Big Soccer Star.

Even if athletic prowess doesn’t run strongly in your family’s gene pool, maintaining a balance between online and offline interaction and activities is still important for a child’s healthy development.

Your children’s virtual interests can still be applied to the real world. For example, if your children love watching animal or nature-related YouTube videos, transform that interest into a real-life educational opportunity by going to the zoo, or just enjoying the great outdoors.

5. IF A JOKE HURTS, IT’S NOT FUNNY

Bullies have unfortunately been around for millennia. And sometimes, technology gives them a new platform for their unacceptable behavior.

Cyberbullying can be easy to spot – like a mean response to a social media post. But it won’t always be so obvious.

Bullies could impersonate another person online and hurl insults at your children behind the anonymity of their online alter egos. It could also take on the form of exclusion, where your children are deliberately left out of online conversations.

If your children encounter such unwelcome behaviour, remember that an eye for an eye is not the way to digital harmony. Encourage them not to respond to the cyberbully.

Offer plenty of support and comfort and let them know that it's not their fault. Most importantly, praise them for sharing their discomfort with you.

Then, take the opportunity to remind them about online safety, such as not releasing personal information to strangers and safeguarding passwords.

You can also make use of Qustodio’s unique features to keep an eye on things. The app allows you to monitor the time your children spend on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

This helps you stay on top of the game when it comes to your children’s cyber safety. In the event of a real-world emergency, Qustodio also provides location tracking and panic alerts.

